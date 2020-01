Sport on TV 2020 | Calendar | Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and more

Loading...

Don’t miss a moment with RadioTimes.com’s sport on the TV 2020 calendar.

From the Olympic Games to Euro 2020, from Formula 1 to Wimbledon – we have informed you live about all important events on TV.

We will expand the calendar throughout the season and provide you with up-to-date information on the hottest sporting events and how they are tracked at BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and others.

Sport on TV 2020 calendar

Events and previews that are added and updated all year round

You can find more information and details about television in our individual travel guides

January

4th BDO Dart World Championship (Quest / Eurosport)

12. The Masters – Snooker (BBC / Eurosport)

18th – Formula E race 3: Santiago (BBC / Eurosport)

20th Australian Open (Eurosport)

26.- WWE Royal Rumble (BT Sport)

February

1.- Six Nations (BBC / ITV)

2nd place – Super Bowl LIV (BBC / Sky Sports)

6th place – PDC Premier League Darts (Sky Sports)

15.- Formula E race 4: Mexico City (BBC / Eurosport)

20.- Pakistan Super League Cricket

21st – T20 World Women’s Cricket Championship (Sky Sports)

29.- Formula E race 5: Marrakech (BBC / Eurosport)

March

1st Carabao Cup Finale (Sky Sports)

8.- MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix (BT Sport)

15th – F1 Australian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

21.- Formula E race 6: Sanya (BBC / Eurosport)

22.- F1 Bahrain Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

22nd MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23.- Indian Premier League cricket

29. – The Boat Race – Oxford – Cambridge (BBC)

April

4.- Formula E race 7: Rome (BBC / Eurosport)

4. The Grand National (racing television / ITV)

5th – F1 Vietnam Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

5th MotoGP Grand Prix of America (BT Sport)

5. WWE Wrestlemania 36 (BT Sport)

9.- The Masters – Golf (Sky Sports)

18.- Formula E race 8: Paris (BBC / Eurosport)

18th World Snooker Championship (BBC / Eurosport)

19.- F1 Grand Prix of China (Sky Sports)

19th MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix (BT Sport)

25. – 20. 2019 League Two last day

26th London Marathon (BBC)

can

2nd – 2019/20 championship on the last day

3.- Formula E race 9: Seoul (BBC / Eurosport)

3rd – 20th 2019 League One last day

3rd – F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands (Sky Sports)

3rd MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain (BT Sport)

9th Giro d’Italia (Eurosport)

10th – F1 Spanish Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

14th – US PGA Championship (Sky Sports)

16th League Two playoff final

16.- FA Women’s Super League on the last day

17th – 20th Premier League season on the last day

17th French MotoGP Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23rd FA Cup Final (BBC)

24.- Indy 500 (Sky Sports)

24th – F1 Grand Prix of Monaco (Sky Sports)

24. Great Manchester Run (BBC)

24th League One Playoff Final (Sky Sports)

25. – Championship final game (Sky Sports)

25th French Open (ITV / Eurosport)

27.- Europa League Final (BT Sport)

30th – Champions League final (BT Sport)

31st Italian MotoGP Grand Prix (BT Sport)

June

4th – NBA Finale (Sky Sports / NBA League Pass)

6.- Formula E race 10: Jakarta (BBC / Eurosport)

7th F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan (Sky Sports)

7th MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix (BT Sport)

12.- Euro 2020 (BBC / ITV)

12.- Copa America (Premier Sports)

13-14 – 24 hours of Le Mans (Eurosport)

14th – F1 Canadian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

17th – US Open – Golf (Sky Sports)

21.- MotoGP German Grand Prix (BT Sport)

21.- Formula E race 11: Berlin (BBC / Eurosport)

27th Tour de France (ITV / Eurosport)

28th – F1 French Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

28th MotoGP Grand Prix of Holland (BT Sport)

29.- Wimbledon (BBC)

July

5th – F1 Grand Prix of Austria (Sky Sports)

11.- Formula E race 12: New York (BBC / Eurosport)

12th Wimbledon Final (BBC)

12th – Euro 2020 final (BBC / ITV)

12th – Final of Copa America (Premier Sports)

12th MotoGP Finland Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

16.- The Open

19th – F1 British Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

24th Olympic Games (BBC / Eurosport)

25.- Formula E race 13: London (BBC / Eurosport)

26.- Formula E race 14: London (BBC / Eurosport)

TBC – The Hundred (Sky Sports)

August

2. Community Shield (Sky Sports)

2nd – F1 Grand Prix of Hungary (Sky Sports)

9th MotoGP Grand Prix of the Czech Republic (BT Sport)

12th European Super Cup (BT Sport)

14.- Vuelta a Espana (ITV / Eurosport)

16.- MotoGP Austria Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23.- WWE SummerSlam (BT Sport)

25.- Paralympic Games

30th – F1 Belgian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

30th UK MotoGP Grand Prix (BT Sport)

31.- US Open – Tennis (Amazon Prime)

September

6th – F1 Italian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

10th – 2020th NFL season (Sky Sports)

13.- MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix (BT Sport)

13.- Great North Run (BBC)

20th – F1 Grand Prix of Singapore (Sky Sports)

25.- Ryder Cup (Sky Sports)

27.- F1 Grand Prix of Russia (Sky Sports)

October

4th MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix (BT Sport)

11th – F1 Japanese Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

18th MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix (BT Sport)

18th – T20 Cricket Men’s World Cup (Sky Sports)

25th – F1 Grand Prix of USA (Sky Sports)

25th Australian MotoGP Grand Prix (BT Sport)

November

1st – F1 Grand Prix of Mexico (Sky Sports)

1st MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia (BT Sport)

15th – F1 Brazilian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

15.- MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix (BT Sport)

15.- ATP final (Amazon Prime / BBC)

24th UK Championship Snooker (BBC / Eurosport)

29.- F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

TBC – Davis Cup Final (Eurosport)

December

TBC – FIFA Club World Cup (BT Sport)

TBC – PDC World Championship (Sky Sports)