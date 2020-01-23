Sport Australia Executive, who has worked on scholarships, is no longer on the job

Senator McKenzie now holds the agricultural portfolio, but was Minister of Sports when the grants were awarded. She ignored many of Sport Australia’s recommendations in a process in which Sport Australia and Senator McKenzie’s sports department conducted parallel referral processes.

However, Sport Australia was concerned about how the department ultimately awarded the grants and conducted its own investigation into Sport Australia’s process, which led to the resignation of the executive.

Nevertheless, Sport Australia insists that no single sport has received an unfair advantage, although this does not preclude Senator McKenzie from reprioritizing projects to those that the Sport Australia CEO might have endorsed.

Sport Australia said in a statement, “The vast majority of successful applications for Community Sport Infrastructure grants related to multisport and multi-purpose facilities, which benefited many participating sports and the local community.”

Former Federal Minister of Sports Rod Kemp was asked in September to conduct a functional and efficiency review by Sport Australia and the Australian Institute of Sport.

It is unprecedented that a former federal minister is reviewing his old portfolio and that his report, completed in late December, will be submitted to the cabinet on February 3.

The report is likely to be examined before the advice of Secretary of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Department, Phil Gaetjens, whether Senator McKenzie has violated ministerial standards in approving some grants.

The auditor general said in his report on the older Sport Australia employee: “There is a risk that the sport associated with this organization [the former employer of the managing director] has a competitive advantage compared to other sports and potential applications has Sport Australia employees. “

The auditor general has condemned Senator McKenzie’s role and has received requests to resign.