Sport Australia complained about interventions in the sports promotion program

The agency responsible for managing the scandal-ridden sports grant program warned the Morrison government that its interference in the $ 100 million program would jeopardize its independence.

The ABC can also reveal for the first time which clubs have missed funding despite Sport Australia’s recommendations.

The revelations shed light on a damned report from the Auditor General, in which former Sport Secretary Bridget McKenzie ignored Sport Australia’s advice and poured money into fringe projects that the coalition was aiming for ahead of the 2019 elections.

Bridget McKenzie approved funding for an arms club of which she is a member. Photo: Citizens / Bridget McKenzie

The ABC may reveal that Sport Australia wrote to Senator McKenzie a month before the election, expressing fears that it would be compromised by political interference.

And the ministerial documents received from the ABC explain why Sport Australia could have been so upset.

It is clear from the start that the Community Sport Infrastructure Grant Program was heavily politicized. Senator McKenzie’s office has color-coded the nearly 2,000 grant applications, according to the party that had the voters.

As the Auditor General’s report shows, projects that Sport Australia has identified as particularly valuable have not always been funded by the federal government. In fact, the two top-rated applications for projects with relatively little benefit were overlooked according to established guidelines.

data-s = “video / mp4″>

A football club in La Trobe’s Victorian-Liberal frontier seat received $ 500,000, although it was rated 50 out of 100 when a roller derby upgrade in the Gippsland Nationals’ secure seat didn’t get a cent despite its 98 points.

The ABC received emails from Sport Australia executives in March last year to Senator McKenzie, the now competitive national team vice chairman, expressing concern that the agency’s independence was at risk.

“Our actions were determined by our responsibility to give the minister the best advice,” wrote Sport Australia’s Robin O’Neill in an email on March 6 to Senator McKenzie’s then chief of staff, Richard Hyett.

“Please note Sport Australia’s concerns listed in my March 5, 2019 email.”

Mr. O’Neill is Managing Director of Sport Australia’s Sport Partnerships.

It is clear to the ABC that Sport Australia was dismayed that the community sport projects it recommended for federal funding were routinely ignored in favor of less deserving campaign site projects.

The agency classified the projects according to published guidelines based on earnings, but the minister’s office made its own list, with the auditor general using a “parallel evaluation process” that took into account the location of the sports club.

Sport Australia informed the Minister’s Chief of Staff by email and orally that he was deeply concerned about the Minister’s intervention in the Community’s sports infrastructure grant program.

A copy of the application form and program guidelines was attached to Mr. O’Neill’s email of March 6, “as requested by the Minister,” although the program had already gone through two of its three funding rounds.

The lunchtime email to Mr. Hyett included the minister’s adviser, Rebecca Johnson, Sport Australia’s program manager, Sue McGill, and agency agency representative Emma Campbell.

Sport Australia rated projects using three criteria: community participation (50 percent), community needs (25 percent), and project design and implementation (25 percent).

According to the Auditor General, a 74 percent score was the limit on funding under Sport Australia’s performance system.

However, a document drawn up internally by the Ministry and received by the ABC shows that 94 out of 223 projects that were rated “successful” in the first round were below Sport Australia’s threshold.

More than half – 54 percent – of the nearly $ 30 million spent in the first round was accounted for by key and peripheral seats, which ABC says are less than 6 percent. This is despite the fact that 40 percent of all voters had only marginal seats in the 2019 elections.

Twenty-one of the 35 projects earmarked for seats for nationals in round one did not meet the 74-point threshold.

The three least worthy proposals that were funded were all in coalition seats, and the lowest-score project was awarded $ 500,000 by Senator McKenzie.

The Pakenham Football Club was to build dressing rooms for soccer and net players.

It was rated with only 50 out of 100 points according to the guidelines of Sport Australia, but received the highest possible award.

Pakenham is in the La Trobe Liberal Frontier Force that Labor strongly targeted in the 2019 election campaign.

Scott Morrison launched Jason Wood’s campaign in a club that received $ 500,000 despite poor placement. Photo: ABC News / Adam Kennedy

“The Liberal Nationals government provides the local infrastructure that our communities expect and deserve,” Liberal MP Jason Wood told his local newspaper in March last year.

The damn audit report not only led Senator McKenzie’s resignation from the cabinet, but also an angry reaction from the sports clubs, who spent hours working on their grant applications but never had a chance.

One such club is the Coledale Waves Football Club in Cunningham, a secure Labor headquarters that has escaped a $ 500,000 grant to revitalize its pitch and build new facilities for female players. The ABC can show that Sports Australia rated its application with 73 points – just below the performance threshold of 74 points.

Ben Morton’s Liberal electorate, Applecross Tennis Club in Western Australia, received $ 500,000 despite being rated 54, while the Hawthorn-Malvern Hockey Center in Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s green seat in Kooyong was awarded $ 500,000 at 62.

The Coledale Waves Football Club wanted funding to improve its facilities and attract more women to football. Photo: ABC News / Sarah Moss

The Lilli Pilli Football Club, elected by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, also benefited from the grant program, but Sports Australia found it worthy of 77 points.

Other funded projects in the Prime Minister of Cook’s constituency included the St. George and Sutherland Shire Giants Baseball Club with a score of 67 and the Sans Souci Football Club with a score of 59.

Senator McKenzie defended her administration of the program and said that all funded projects are eligible. Her office insists that the minister had the discretion to make final funding decisions.

The minister also claimed that her intervention tended to result in reverse pork barreling, because if Sport Australia’s recommendations had been accepted, only 26 percent of the projects would have been in Labor electorates, not 34 percent.

It is awaiting a review by the Ministry of Prime Ministers and Cabinet (PM&C) of the execution of the program that the Prime Minister has requested after the details of a gun club of which it was a member and whose funding they are receiving have been released Has.

“Minister McKenzie recognizes the Australian National Audit Office’s performance review recommendations for the Community Sport Infrastructure grant program,” Senator McKenzie said to ABC.

“Out of respect for the PM&C process, the minister will not comment on any issues until the process is complete.”

A table created by the Ministry in December 2018, which was obtained from ABC, contains an analysis of the party breakdown of the projects.

data-s = “video / mp4″>

It shows that of the 223 projects rated “successful” in Round 1, 94 are in Labor seats, compared to 87 in liberal voters, 35 in national seats, and seven in independent voters.

In terms of funding per project, the liberal-held seats averaged $ 147,901, about $ 40,000 more than the average funding for projects in Labor seats.

Overall, first-round liberal seats received $ 12.9 million, or 44.8 percent, compared to 35.2 percent for Labor and 17.7 percent for National.

According to the metadata in the table obtained from the ABC, Jonathan Hawkes, a long-time liberal, was one of the people who edited the document received from the ABC.

At that time, Mr. Hawkes was the senior advisor to Senator McKenzie. Mr. Hawkes is currently the media director of the Australian Forest Products Association and will soon become the federal director of the National Party.

-ABC