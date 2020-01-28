Sponsored: Algonquin College turns hope and dreams into lifelong success

CEO Claude Brulé of Algonquin College at ‘ac vision’, an

employee engagement event held last year.

Sarah Gauen had more than 10 years of experience in her field when she joined Algonquin College in 2017 as her first inclusion and diversity specialist. “Most of my work was project-oriented,” she says. “Here I saw an opportunity to work deeply in an organization looking for systemic barriers with people in favor of diversity and inclusion.”

Algonquin created the role of Gauen to promote its People Plan, including “building a vibrant, resilient and diverse workforce and promoting an inclusive workplace culture that values ​​the unique strengths of each employee.”

“The ultimate goal is to ensure that people contribute to the best of their ability,” she said

Through continuing and continuing education programs, Algonquin offers nearly 45,000 students access to the education and skills training that the market requires to start a rewarding career. In this context, Gauen applies its expertise in promoting a positive working and learning culture that values ​​diversity and promotes fairness, fairness, respect, intercultural understanding and inclusion.

“People are here to support our students,” says Claude Brulé, president and CEO of the college. “We make it a point to ensure that people understand our mission: turning hope and dreams into lifelong success.”

With the support of Brulé and his leadership team, Gauen works closely with Algonquin’s inclusion and diversity circle to remove barriers to employment.

“No organization has a perfectly inclusive workplace,” says Gauen. “That’s because inclusiveness is constantly changing. Fifteen years ago, for example, little was said about transgender inclusiveness.”

Algonquin’s core values: caring, learning, integrity and respect have contributed to its continued vitality and growth, says Brulé, who after 23 years became a member of the University in the Air Force of the Canadian Forces.

“In the 20 years that I have been at the university, it has doubled in size, number of programs and students. That is due to the commitment of its employees. We attract people with a great passion, who are dedicated to helping students see it come through and acquire the knowledge and skills that they can use to make their communities thrive. ”

Before joining Algonquin, Gauen had lived in Ottawa for more than 10 years. “I knew about the university, but I didn’t realize how big it is or its impact on the community.

“People here really care about their work and each other,” she says. “And there are enormous opportunities for growth. You can spend your entire career here and do different things. “

This story was produced by Mediacorp in collaboration with Postmedia, on behalf of Algonquin College.