Spongebob SquarePants: Fight for Bikini Bottom Releases June 23, Enjoy New Trailer Below

THQ Nordic has last but not least rolled out new facts for the future SpongeBob SquarePants: Fight for Bikini Base – Rehydrate which includes a release day together with new gameplay information.

Check out out the new launched trailer down underneath:

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=XwThdXvWOSo

In a brand new trailer, it has been discovered that SpongeBob SquarePants: Fight for Bikini Base – Rehydrate will be released this summer months on June 23, 2020. Nonetheless, the release date wasn’t the only news that came out of the new trailer. It was also revealed that players will be equipped to perform as new playable figures together with Patrick and Sandy, who will both arrive geared up with their possess skills and go sets.

In addition, the trailer gave lovers a fast glimpse at some of the new bosses featured in SpongeBob SquarePants: Fight for Bikini Base – Rehydrate. Squidward, Robotic SpongeBob, a gigantic jellyfish, and more will all be new boss battles. Last of all, a manufacturer new multiplayer has been unveiled and will crew gamers up in groups of two as they deal with waves of enemies.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrate will launch on PS4, Xbox One, Laptop, and Nintendo Swap on June 23, 2020.

