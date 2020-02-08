Spoilers Duffy’s funeral and Connie finds a new friend

Following the heartbreaking death of Duffy, everything here comes to the accident on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Duffy’s death continues to cause devastation

Charlie from the victim

Poor Charlie (Derek Thompson) is slowly recovering from the loss of his beloved wife, Duffy (Cathy Shipton). It was a huge shock to him, in all respects, she was safe and healthy at home. But as we all remember, she unfortunately died on her way to the hospital to complete a service that she thought she should work. Of course it starts taking its toll on Charlie as he commits life alone and away from his soulmate. As is the case in Casualty, he has the emergency department after him while they themselves deal with the death of their dear friend. Will Charlie come through?

Connie gets help from an unexpected colleague

Archie of the victim

Meanwhile, Connie (Amanda Mealing) is also deeply affected by the death of Duffy, since she was the last to talk to the dying nurse. When they broke up, Connie was left with ghostly words to tell her to make it up to Charlie and take care of him. As Duffy’s funeral gets closer and closer, will she be able to find any comfort in her actions? She is so overwhelmed by her own emotions and it does not go unnoticed by Archie (Genesis Lynea). Certainly things are not going well together, given their tumultuous history, but this may be the breakthrough they need. Will Duffy’s death allow them to form a friendship?

Result becomes entangled in a difficult situation

Result of the victim

Elsewhere in Holby, Rash (Neet Mohan) finds himself in the middle of a serious and difficult case when two friends are brought to the emergency department. With a high commitment and a devastating turn, will he be able to set aside his grief for Duffy and solve the difficult mystery?

The accident will take place on Saturday 15 February on BBC One at 9.10 p.m.