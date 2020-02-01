Spitzer’s last hurray is a picture of the tarantula nebula

This image from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope shows the tarantula nebula in two wavelengths of infrared light. The red regions indicate the presence of particularly hot gas, while the blue regions represent interstellar dust, the composition of which resembles that of coal or wood fires on earth. NASA / JPL-Caltech

This week, the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope ended its scientific observations after a 16-year mission. But the legacy of this infrared telescope lives on, and to celebrate its success, NASA has released this impressive image of the Tarantula Nebula, which was created from Spitzer data.

The tarantula nebula, named for its long, spindle-shaped legs that resemble a spider, was one of Spitzer’s first targets. The researchers thought it was a suitable place to commemorate the end of the Spitzer mission.

“I think we chose the Tarantula Nebula as one of our first targets because we knew it would demonstrate the breadth of Spitzer’s capabilities,” said Michael Werner, a Spitzer project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who started it was involved in the mission. said in a statement. “There are many interesting dust structures and star formation in this region. In both areas, infrared observatories can see many things that you cannot see at other wavelengths.”

In this annotated version of the image below, you can see two main features of the nebula: the location of a supernova called SN 1987a and an area where massive stars form much closer and faster than anywhere else in the galaxy called the “starburst region “, referred to as the R136 cluster.

This annotated image from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope shows the tarantula nebula in infrared light. The Supernova 1987A and the starburst region R136 are indicated. NASA / JPL-Caltech

The star SN 1987a was frequently examined because it shone extremely brightly at the transition to the supernova, which was first observed in 1987. The star “burned with the power of 100 million suns for months,” according to NASA, and emitted a shock wave that collided with dust and heated it to emit infrared light. Spitzer studied the rest of this explosion to learn more about the building blocks of the rocky planets.

Even if Spitzer is no longer in operation, astronomers will continue to work through the data archive left behind to make more discoveries about the universe when viewed through the infrared wavelength.

