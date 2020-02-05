Spiral: From the Book of Saw Movie Trailer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgNlWypWmtw (/ embed)

If you ever worried that you would never see anyone else Saw film, rest assured horror fans: the franchise goes further! The first trailer for the Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson reboot is titled Spiral fell on 5 February and it is quite dark.

The ninth film in the bloody series follows Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner William Schenk (The Handmaid’s Tale actor Max Minghella) while investigating a creepy murderer who focuses specifically on police officers. Set in the same world as the original films and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (who directed Saw II, Saw IIIand Saw IV), the reboot trailer emphasizes a strange spiral design that adorns every crime scene and is reminiscent of the sign of the original Jigsaw assassin. While Zeke and William delve deeper into the mystery, working in the shadow of Jackson’s police veteran, they fall prey to the sick machinations similar to the previous films. At the last moments of the trailer, Zeke is fascinated by a pipe, iconic hacksaw in hand, while he seems to realize what it takes to get out of it alive.

Lionsgate also released a beautiful movie poster to go with the dark trailer. Watch the teaser above and gird your loins to watch the movie whenever Spiral arrives in theaters on May 15.

A new game starts. Introducing #Spiral: From The Book Of Saw – In theaters on May 15. Pic.twitter.com/GpotY31A4h

– Spiral (@Saw) 5 February 2020