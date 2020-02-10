Spiral: From the book of saw – air date, cast, plot, trailer

Saw seems to be a franchise that will never die. Three years after Jigsaw 2017, the famous Slasher saga is back with a fresh twist on the story entitled Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Based on an idea from Chris Rock and where the director’s chair is occupied by Darren Lynn Bousman, who helped the second, third and fourth episode of the original series, the upcoming Spiral promises a return to the good old days.

Here’s everything you need to know about it …

When will Spiral: From the Book of Saw come out?

The film will be released at the cinema on May 15, 2020. As Variety reported, the first release date of the film was set for October 23, just in time for Halloween. Thanks to the Halloween Kills competition by David Gordon Green, the film was postponed five months.

What is it about?

Details of the plot of the films are, however, quite scarce, but if the trailer is something to follow, the film will focus on the detective duo of Chris Rock and Max Minghella as they try to capture a series of grizzly policemen in New York City to crack.

Samuel L. Jackson also appears in the film and plays the role of Marcus Banks, a valued detective and the father of Chris Rock’s character Zeke Banks.

Without the characteristic theme music at the end of the trailer and a reference by Jackson’s character to Jigsaw’s classical sense, one would not initially assume that a Saw movie was advertised. The subtitle of the film, From The Book Of Saw, confirms the connection with the classic series.

Along with the film based on an idea that Rock himself proposed, the film was written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger.

Who’s in the cast?

As mentioned, Rock, Minghella and Jackson fill in the main cast together with Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), who will play Captain Angie Garza, the boss of Zeke Banks.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, watch Chris Rock in action below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gj9wvN2T0zA (/ embed)