Spinning strips promote hope during coronavirus infection.

In this era of unpredictable uncertainty, anxiety, and a shared sense of helplessness, a group of artists are posting daily, exciting illustrations to give people hope.

Led by the nonprofit group Fine Acts, which brings together activists and creatives for great social campaigns, the Spring of Hope project shares a description each day, providing a daily visual moment of hope during coronavirus infection.

All works have been newly commissioned for this project, and they are all free to download and print – non-commercial use by nonprofits and activists is also allowed. They will post daily on the organization’s website until the end of May.

A declining 50 artists based in 20 countries, including the UK, Bulgaria, South Africa, Russia, Colombia, India, and the US have submitted works, and while these initial descriptions were privately commissioned by Fine Acts , they are now extending the invitation to artists and illustrators worldwide to register to submit their own works of hope for inclusion as a daily post.

“Today, more than anything else, humanity needs hope. And art is the strongest way to protect it,” Yana Buhrer Tavanier, co-founder and director of Fine Acts, said in a press statement. “That’s why 50 artists from 20 countries around the world have partnered in a global art-based campaign.”

Here are a number of illustrations published to date, from the likes of UK-based artist Kyle Platts, NYC’s Amber Vittoria, Barcelona’s Rozalina Burkova, London’s Dessy Baeva, the duo of Spain’s Cachete Jack, and Russian-based artist Sofia Kolovskaya, among others. You can find the entire collection on the Fine Acts website.

“We are stronger together and being physically separate does not mean we should be separated from society,” Sofia-based illustrator Zhana Mitkova said in a statement. “Support each other, talk to your loved ones and enjoy your pajamas because we’ll be leaving soon. And we’ll be fresher than ever. We’ve got it!”

Cachete Jack (Spain)

Photo: Cachete Jack / FINE ACTS

Joe Watson-Prince (Bristol, UK)

Photo: Joe Watson-Price / FINE ACTS

Atanas Giew (Sofia, Bulgaria)

Photo: Atanas Giew / FINE ACTS

Aleksandra Georgieva (Sofia, Bulgaria)

Photo: Aleksandra Georgieva (Sa6ettu) / FINE ACTS

Dessy Baeva (London, UK)

Photo: Dessy Baeva / FINE ACTS

Denitsa Boyadzhieva (Sofia, Bulgaria)

Photo: Denitsa Boyadzhieva / Art Works

Zhana Mitkova (Sofia, Bulgaria)

Photo: Zhana Mitkova / FINE ACTS

Rozalina Burkova (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

Photo: Rozalina Burkova / FINE ACTS

Amber Vittoria (New York, U.S.)

Photo: Amber Vittoria / fine gesture

Anja Slibar (New York, U.S.)

Photo: Anja Silbar / FINE ACTS

Sofia Kolovskaya (St. Petersburg, Russia)

Photo: Sofia Kolovskaya / FINE ACTS

Teodor Georgiev (Helsinki, Finland)

Photo: Teodor Georgiev / FINE ACTS

The Fine Acts are not the only ones looking for art for comfort and light in this dark time – check out this toilet paper art project.

