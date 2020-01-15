The popular Father Brown character Sister Boniface gets her own spin-off series after BritBox North America commissioned a drama based on the character.

Lorna Watson will repeat her role from the day show in The Sister Boniface Mysteries, which, like her parent show, will focus on light-hearted mysteries.

The 10-part drama is produced by BBC Studios and was commissioned by Soumya Sriraman, President and Founder of BritBox North America.

It’s not yet clear if the show will eventually land on BritBox in the UK, which operates independently of its American counterpart – but it seems likely that this could be the case.

When Watson spoke about the new show, he said, “I can’t wait to get used to the habit and fight crime in The Sister Boniface Mysteries!”

“It’s so fun to play it. Quirky, funny, lovable and an absolute brain when it comes to forensics. In many ways she is ahead of her time and I love her for it. It’s not every day you can do crime investigation, Vespa driver. “

Sriraman added: “Lorna caught my attention when her character was first introduced in Father Brown – we wanted to commission this type of show for our growing audience.”