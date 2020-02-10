Spike Email for Mac adds the new dark mode 9to5Mac

Spike Email is a popular email app for iOS, macOS and the web. Spike Email is similar to an app like iMessage or Facebook Messenger. So many of my emails are short messages (almost like text messages), and Spike develops a design that you can work with more efficiently. It removes like headings, signatures, etc., and helps you focus only on the content. If you’re using Spike Email for Mac, read on to learn about a new feature.

Spike Email added dark mode on iOS last year, and now dark mode is available in Spike Email for Mac. As expected, automatic themes are supported based on device settings, or you can manually set the mode you want.

One of the unique things that Spike Email for Mac added to its dark mode is the ability to automatically turn newsletters into a dark theme. One of the problems I noticed in the built-in email app for macOS is that it is struggling with various email newsletters. Even though everything is in dark mode, many newsletters are still displayed as if you had the system in light mode. Spike Email for Mac is the first app to solve this problem in a unique way.

Over the years, Apple Mail has gotten pretty boring when it comes to adding new features, and it has become less reliable. Spike Email is one of those apps that feels like it tackles email in a unique way.

You can test it for free. Give it a try if you’re looking for a new kind of email app. It can be downloaded for free on iOS and macOS. Spike is also available on the web, Android, and Windows if you aren’t fully familiar with the Apple ecosystem on all of your devices.

