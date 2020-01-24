MOTHERWELL star Liam Donnelly has talked about the link that came up this week about Celtic who might make a move for him.

The player was asked about the rumor that it never seemed to contain anything and in fact confirmed it to SunSport.

“I saw the links with Celtic, but they are just rumors. I don’t think there’s too much in it.

“It’s flattering. It’s nice when you’re connected to other teams. It shows that you’re doing well and performing well.

“But I am completely focused on Motherwell and I have to keep trying to perform.”

Liam confirms that he has not heard from the club or his agent about a possible move. The rumor started this week on BelfastLive, but you can take that publication as no idea what is happening at Celtic.

Since that article, other sites have literally implemented it, but we have questioned the validity of the rumor.

It looks like it was good to confirm with Donnelly that nothing happened.

The window still has a week to go and Celtic has two in the door with more than a few outs between permanent deals and relocations. We are waiting to see if Celtic has anything in store for the last few days before the window closes.