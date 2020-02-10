Spezza of Toronto Maple Leafs is planning to return for the 18th NHL season

TORONTO – There is a reason why the uplifting season of Jason Spezza with the Maple Leafs has not taken on the feeling of a farewell journey.

The man in the middle is not preparing to say goodbye.

While his role has evolved since Sheldon Keefe took over from Toronto, Spezza is already prepared to say that he plans to return for an 18th NHL season next fall.

“Yes, I think so,” he said Monday. “If I can contribute and the team is successful, I don’t see why not.”

There is a seamless fit here for both player and team – despite a rocky start where former coach Mike Babcock saw Spezza scratching on the opening night – and the 36-year-old has more than stopped his end of the bargain while playing for the competition – minimal $ 700,000.

The production of such contracts is essential for a capped team such as the Leafs, which must be creative around margins and pay more than $ 40 million for four. And that doesn’t even take into account the elusive qualities of an experienced voice that has become immensely popular in the dressing room.

About Spezza’s goal against the Anaheim Ducks last week, Mitch Marner said: “The couch is blown up. If there are video footage or anything from our couch, I’m sure every man will jump around and go wild. It’s like we all keep saying: “That’s just vintage Spezza that is coming back to play now.”

Spezza wasn’t quite sure what to expect when he chose his hometown team from a list of interested suitors on July 1, but he managed to come up with a utility role that sees him jump between the third and fourth lines. He played 31 of 33 games since Keefe took over – both scratches were at the back of a back-to-back – after playing 10 of the first 23 games under Babcock.

We have just come out of the grunting dog days of the season and Spezza now seems to have an even greater impact than before. He scored that highlight-reel goal that Marner raved about playing a season-high 15:34 during Friday’s victory over Anaheim and then followed it with a strong performance in Montreal on Saturday while standing in line as the third- center point between Kyle Clifford and Kasperi Kapanen.

“I liked it. I think he skates really well,” Keefe said. “He drives a lot of speed through the middle of the ice.”

And he’s having fun too, which is probably why Spezza hasn’t seen the sights all year round and sounds a little better or thinks to himself, “Hey, what if this is the last time I will play at this ice rink?” “

“Not at all, to be honest,” he said. “I just enjoy coming to the ice rink every day and getting better every day. … I can’t say I’ve been too nostalgic at all, went in and out of places a bit.

“I hope to have a good year and keep going.”

Players like him are an endangered species in a competition that is getting younger and younger.

At the age of 36, Spezza is already the sixth oldest attacker in the NHL – behind Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Justin Williams, Mikko Koivu and Ilya Kovalchuk. One feature that they all share is that they are all a former first round that has found a way to adapt to a job.

That, and the chance to chase a Stanley Cup with his youth team, is what Spezza really drove through the start of this season. The former number 2 general choice and 90-point star is grateful for the opportunity to continue to pursue the dream so long after he first started living.

“I like the intensity of it, I like the challenge of getting ready, I like the challenge of being 36 and reinventing myself a little,” Spezza said during the training camp. “I like to hang out with the boys, the chatter in the room, the exercises. I don’t know if I’m a little crazy, but I love it.

“I kind of appreciate the grind.”

That enthusiasm has disappeared no more than two-thirds of the new season.

The Leafs enjoy a favorable possession and expected goals with Spezza on the ice, and have also received some offensive pop from his stick. He’s already on nine goals – more than he scored in his last two seasons with the Dallas Stars.

“I feel good. As if I felt good last year,” Spezza said. “I am excited to play this time of year.”

Based on how this works out, there is already a pretty strong argument to hold him back in Toronto.