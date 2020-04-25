Spend the weekend learning a new skill in these 10 great online classes

Pandemic has completely changed the concept of online learning. It is not just for working parents who are pursuing their degree after their children or their college student goes to bed with the professor ill. It is for all of us. It’s been a really long time, but somehow we managed to overlook all the opportunities that were under our noses and next to our open tabs on Twitter.

So, how is this week’s diving spending all the lessons that the mysterious internet offers? We know, weekends are usually when you take a break from work but as our world is flocked upside down, habits change.

To keep the momentum going, here are some interesting online classes you can take this weekend. After all, schools may be closed but learning doesn’t have to stop – even on a Saturday.

For just $ 18.99, you’ll learn integration and coding while using Python 3, one of the most popular programming languages ​​worldwide. With resources like five hours of on-demand video, you’ll be taught how to work with JSON, send HTTP requests to web servers, manipulate TXT files, and more.

The purpose of this Coursera course is to understand why and how leadership skills are crucial to a team’s success. With a better understanding, you will be able to better develop the skills expected from leaders. You will learn how to work more effectively with others as well as control motivation. Individual courses start at $ 39 each. If you are still unsure about the commitment, you can check out the list of 85 courses they offer for free.

Are you annoyed with all the video game options out there? They say if you want something right, do it yourself. So, now you can. With Unity Developments, this course will teach you how to completely upgrade your game design. For just $ 22.99, you’ll learn how to create and edit props, add levels, apply animations, and more. Just make sure you are using a PC / Windows computer.

Whether you want to be the next big star on YouTube or the most popular creator of TikTok, you need to know how to edit videos and want to make the best of them. Premiere Pro CC will bring all of your ideas to life. You can master how to use it all to offer this course for $ 29.99. It covers a variety of topics including adding video and audio transfers, adding titles, color correction and grading, and more.

Udemy Memory Reminders take between 6-8 weeks but can end up changing your life forever. For only $ 15.99, you will receive the tools and techniques needed to apply these guidelines to your daily life. With the help of videos, articles, and more, you will be taught how to be more self-aware, make better decisions, and control your emotions.

The NBA season may be short, but your backyard hoops sessions should not be. Since you can’t practice your jumpshot in the park with friends today, why not practice it with Golden State Warrior star Stephen Curry? That’s the kind of mind-blowing experience that Masterclass has to offer. In 12 video lessons, Curry will show you everything he knows about ball handling, screens, and more. Individual classes cost $ 90, but now you can get a two-year subscription for $ 180. Treat yourself – and a friend.

You don’t need a professional camera to take pictures that look professional. While home this weekend, head to Skillshare, the platform created for creatives. Their photography will teach you the ins and outs of exposure control, composition shooting, and more. Plus, since you’re at home, you have all the time to practice. You will have an orange juice carton in your fridge similar to the next Vogue cover. Sign up now for $ 19 per month.

Do you have Excel listed as your résumé skill? Do you know how to use pivot tables, pivot charts, slicers, and time lines? If the answer to any of these is no, you may want to take this Udemy course. For $ 28.99, you can perfect your Excel skills so you can handle any project a employer discards. The course teacher will give real world examples to test your knowledge before you go around saying that everyone knows.

While we may not be traveling today, it doesn’t hurt to prepare. The interactive and in-depth lesson of the Rosetta Stone will leave you with not only a better Spanish vocabulary but a better understanding of the culture surrounding it. From incorporating a quick lesson on a fruit mainly found in Mexico to engaging information about a Venezuelan holiday tradition, the platform will teach you more on how to ask where the bathroom is. TrueAccent speech recognition technology ensures even if you have a pronunciation. The monthly subscription starts at just $ 5.99.

With the economic downturn, many are now talking about the best time to invest in the stock market. That’s a good idea – if you know what to do. It’s not as simple as throwing your money into a brand name and hoping for the best. This $ 18.99 course will teach you how to manage a portfolio, how to build financial models, how to manage risk, and more. In addition, a former financialman Sachs financial analyst has pointed it out.

This Udacity course will teach you how to make personal connections and get noticed by employers – also known as networking, one of the most important parts of the job search process. Networking previously meant collecting all the business cards you could and attending every hour associated with the cocktail industry. Now, that means LinkedIn. You may not be taking advantage of the platform though, which is why Udacity has created a course to teach you how. Most courses typically start at $ 200 per month but today, Udacity offers free one-month access, which includes this LinkedIn course.

