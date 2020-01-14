Spectrum concludes the Home Security Service, Will Brick customer equipment

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The huge gap between what homeowners want from smart homes and what businesses actually offer has become clear. Spectrum, which previously managed a home security service, has decided that it will not continue to do this. All current Spectrum security equipment will be bricked on 5 February. Existing customers receive a discount on Ring and Abode systems, but do not receive a refund.

In theory, Spectrum’s security products must be compatible with other hardware, since they use the common Zigbee protocol. Unfortunately, Spectrum has locked its own security products. They cannot “see” other Zigbee devices in the area and they cannot see other Zigbee devices. Spectrum’s customers are understandably upset and have called on the company to release an open firmware before the service is closed.

This is not the first time that we have seen a high-end technology company do such a move. The problem, I think, is the fundamental mismatch in how customers think about these services versus how companies think about them. According to this site, the average urban homeowner moves every 9.7 to 12.5 years, depending on location. When you install a device, you expect it to last for a while. People are the way they are, I’m sure someone will upgrade their washing machine every year, but most of us opt for a “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it”.

Despite the fact that they are run by apparent people, many technology companies have not realized that sustainability and consistency are characteristics that customers value when they install products in their homes. The problem is not that Spectrum closes its service – it is that thousands of perfectly usable sensors and cameras are dumped in landfills because Spectrum did not want to activate a function.

This is a huge waste and it burns the group of people that an emerging market depends on to thrive: early adopters. At least one unfortunate user has spent $ 1,200 on equipping his house with sensors and equipment. Another reported that Charter / Spectrum had encouraged customers to prepay the entire service when they signed up for service.

From a legal point of view, Spectrum has the absolute right to terminate services and discard the hardware. This is a good example of how something can be both outrageously stupid and completely legal. But this kind of erratic treatment entails the risk that people will get the idea of ​​smart houses at all. The hard truth is that there aren’t many suppliers you can trust. Some shutters, such as Spectrum, while the successful break their word to the users who helped them succeed in the first place.

If smart home companies continue to throw away their own users as waste, they will find themselves quickly without putting a product on the market. Homeowners expect that these types of products will work and work together for a decade or more, not 1-3 years. Homeowners are not willing to continue to pay the highest dollar for incompatible systems. Hopefully Spectrum does the right thing and unlocks its hardware before it gets dark.

But don’t hold your breath.

