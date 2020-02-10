Spectacular! Penelope Cruz stole everyone’s heart on the Oscar red carpet

Penelope Cruz

The Spaniard was one of the best dressed for the ceremony.

With so many stars present, it was difficult to look at one, but it did Actress Penelope Cruz who took possession of all the lightning on arrival on the red carpet.

Although not nominated for an Oscar, Penelope visited to accompany their good friends, Pedro Almodóvar and Antonio Banderas.

In the same way, Cruz was responsible for the award ceremony during the ceremony, and the film “Dolor y Gloria” directed by Almodóvar with Banderas was among the nominees.

The Academy Awards are the most important and expected event of the year for lovers of the seventh art, as well as for celebrities and producers who reward their work.

The SpanishShe managed to get all eyes on her as she walked across the red carpet at the Academy Awards with a dark dress and Chanel’s signature.

In addition, Cruz’s The dress caught the eye of everyone by the eye-catching white flower in the middle.

Penelope Cruz chose a pink jacket with a bun that matched her hair, which made her a romantic outfit.

