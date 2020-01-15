Special weather forecast: 10 to 15 cm snow is possible, prepare for freezing from Thursday

Have you completely set up your snow gear? Ready for some snow fun?

The day should start with mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and the risk of freezing drizzle, heading for a peak of 0 C.

However, tensions are expected to increase tonight, with five to 10 cm of snow possible in the main region. Other areas of the province may be affected with higher amounts, the agency notes.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement on Tuesday stating that a storm from the Great Lakes carried up to 15 cm of snow to Eastern Ontario and West Quebec.

The Ottawa-specific prediction is up to five to 10 cm so far.

Nevertheless, motorists are encouraged to be careful, especially at night until Thursday morning.

“Snowfall warnings are not expected because no quantities are expected to exceed the 15 cm warning criterion within 12 hours,” said Environment Canada.

The Wednesday evening low is expected to hit -5 C, but may feel like -11 after about midnight.

The snow is expected to continue and end on Thursday in the afternoon. A few centimeters are expected.

The thermometer is expected to start falling for two days of deep cold, starting in the afternoon, and falling to -7 ° C with a feeling temperature of -17.

Thursday’s low is expected to hit -19 C, the REAL -19 C.

For the time being there is no observable wind forecast.

Friday looks sunny! But cold. The high is expected to be around -13 C, well below the seasonal average of around -6 C.

It is expected that it will be low at -19 ° C at night, again without observable wind forecast.

Snow and below average temperatures are expected during the weekend.

Saturday should have snow all day, with a high of -12 ° C and a low of -11 ° C.

Sunday looks like flurries, with a slightly warmer high of -8 C and a low of -11 C.

The sun should return by Monday, but the temperature is expected to be in a deep chill zone.

