Special operators could soon rock a new debugger based on World War I technology

LAS VEGAS – Radical Firearms has launched its new machine gun suppressor, which was recently selected to be evaluated under a Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) program.

The new 240 FVS Machine Gun Suppressor, tailored to the M240 machine gun, is designed to dramatically exceed the performance requirements of the special forces, said Mel Miranda, marketing director for the sale of military and law enforcement weapons at Radical Firearms, at the SHOT Show 2020 ,

The 3D-printed 240 FVS silencer can process up to 1,500 rounds of M240 continuous fire, far exceeding the JSOC silencer requirements for 600 rounds of fire, according to Miranda.

It runs 250 to 300 degrees cooler than other suppressors on the market, said David Spector, chief operating officer for Radical Firearms.

“It creates an open airflow so if you fire at that weapon with a 1,000-shot belt, you get into a gun battle and can’t melt the muffler,” said Spector. “You will melt the barrel before you melt the suppressor.”

Officials from the Crane division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indiana used the 240 FVS for future evaluation at the Special Operations Forces Warrior Symposium to Discuss Operating Requirements (SWORDS) in early November in Tampa, Florida, Spector said.

“They came up to us and asked the suppressor for testing,” he said.

The 240 FVS works on the same principle as the 1906 Lewis, a light machine gun that was used extensively during World War I, Spector said.

“It creates a high pressure shock wave in the machine gun itself and draws air to cool the machine gun,” he said. “This is an air-cooled suppressor; it is based on the Lewis Gun.”

This type of technology has been abandoned for years, Spector said.

“Companies have chosen more robust materials … and they believe they can break down heat. Well, heat is a booger,” he said. “With additive manufacturing, you can … eliminate traditional machining, and that’s the limit of the sky.”

Spector admits the 240 FVS is “actually pretty heavy” at four pounds, but is confident that it will outperform other suppressors on the market.

“When we tested … some of those other cans that say they breathe and do things” – they actually run very hot and they start to melt, “he said.

The 240 FVS is designed to create the so-called Venturi effect, which creates a vacuum for heat and pressure.

“Whenever a lap goes through the barrel to the silencer, an explosion occurs right at the beginning of the silencer,” said Spector.

“What we do with this muffler is that we stop the back pressure on the barrel and pin by creating a secondary duct that … ventilates from the front,” he explained, as the muffler cooler air with each fired Round pushed through.

“This causes air to flow through the entire suppressor, which directs the heat away from the suppressor,” said Spector.

