Special monument planned in Prince Albert in honor of MMIW | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

In addition to the names of MMIWG names, the monument will also contain LGBTQ2 individuals. The final design is still being worked out at this stage, but Henderson said they hope to have the monument on the riverbank near the provincial courthouse.

“An idea we had is a lady in a powwow dress with her scarf spread out,” she said, adding that they hope that a local artist will be involved in the latest work.

Michelle Burns, whose twin sister Monica Burns was murdered in 2015, told paNOW she appreciates the idea for the project.

“I know there are many families in the north who are likely to honor their loved ones and have a place to go,” she said.

A project committee was formed with representatives from the women’s committee, as well as Prince Albert Indian Métis Friendship Center, mayor Greg Dionne, and Jason Stonechild, deputy chief of the Prince Albert Police Service.

Project manager Shauna Bighetty was asked to interview families and the elderly to collect data and ideas. Burns said it means a lot to the families that are lost to have a chance to be involved.

The Burns family was one of many families in Saskatchewan to provide input for the 1,200-page report of the investigation into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls (MMIW). The report contained more than 200 recommendations for multiple levels of government, police and even the media.

