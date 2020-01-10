Special Constable Alan honored for services to Pontefract

Loading...

Released:

12:35

updated:

12:37

Friday, January 10, 2020

A special police officer who worked in his spare time to keep young people in Pontefract away from the crime was honored in honor of the Queen’s New Year.

Alan Studd, 53, a retired sergeant from the East and Southeast NVV, received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to young people and the West Yorkshire community.

A special police officer who devoted himself to averting offenses against young people in Pontefract in his spare time was honored at the Queens New Years Honors.

He was nominated in particular for his support of the CHOICE project. The program lasts 30 weeks.

The goal is to teach children actions and consequences that will help them improve their behavior and make a positive life decision in their teens.

Alan also ran an annual West Yorkshire Police Battle of the Bands competition for young musicians and was heavily involved in other community projects.

He said the news that he would receive the BEM award was an extremely pleasant surprise.

A special police officer who devoted himself to averting offenses against young people in Pontefract in his spare time was honored at the Queens New Years Honors.

He said: “It is a great honor to have been nominated and to receive an award, and my partner and I are overjoyed to have been invited to the summer garden party. I can honestly say that I have enjoyed the past ten years more than any other policing I have ever done, and I have truly fulfilled my desire to stop young people from committing crimes. “

Alan will now train special police officers and plans to continue his school and community work.

He said: “I grew up in South Elmsall and have always loved working in Pontefract.

“People are open and very narrow and passionate about where they live.

“It makes you make a difference by helping make communities better.”

Chief Superintendent Mark McManus, District Commandant of the Wakefield Police Department, said: “Alan was an exceptional community official and we are delighted to have him reinstated as a special official so that he can continue to serve the neighborhoods to which he is dedicated.”