‘Speaking Simulator’ feels different when you stutter

When did you last say a word? Like the actual, physical tongue-to-tooth process to say it? The plosives and fricatives of a complex word, the specific place where your lips meet or not to form an air cloud that carries a sound. Unless you are an artist, you may have disappeared all your life without thinking about it. Most people learn to talk when they are babies. It is knowledge with which we wake up when we enter the conscious world. Every valid person, with a few exceptions, knows how to talk. You never think about it. You just open your mouth and speak.

Speaking Simulator, from developer Affable Games, places the player in the head of a robot that has to puzzle, syllable by syllable, how to talk. The programmers of the droid apparently have skipped that part of the design, and to prevent the human-shaped machine from being revealed as definitely not human, you as a player must lead it through conversation after conversation. It is played for comedy, with a tongue that is a loop, a long snake of something and teeth that fall out of the robot’s head if you press them too hard. Any interaction is intentionally awkward and difficult to control, so that even when you succeed, smoke comes out of your ears.

Speaking Simulator is part of a tradition of “simulator” games that are deliberately poorly designed and designed not to really simulate anything, but to make the entire exercise absurd. Goat Simulator is the obvious genre base that has spurred a whole series of imitators – it’s a game about controlling a goat, only you can hardly do it, and you just throw your goat self around the world and cause chaos . These sims are not intended to be played for long periods of time or to be involved with extreme seriousness. You play them here or there for half an hour, show them to friends and giggle for them on stream. In the best case scenario, think deeply about how stupid the act of X really is, whether X equals walking or talking like being a goat. In the worst case scenario, you smile for a few moments and continue.

Simulation games should not make you think. They should certainly not make you uncomfortable.

I can never remember stuttering. As such, it is somewhat challenging to describe. But actually, sometimes, when I open my mouth and words are supposed to happen, they don’t. Something hangs on it like my mouth is a blocked drain. They are loud sounds, usually the consonants at the beginning of words, the “t” in the tower or the “c” in the can. It happens more often at the beginning of the sentences, when my mouth and throat just start to rock in a thought. Sometimes these blocks are small, few stumble in my speech, while other times they become walls that I hit.

I was never told satisfactorily why I stuttered. As far as I know, there is no clear scientific answer. A strange miscommunication between brain and limbs. When I was a kid, they flattered me by telling me that my mind just moved faster than my mouth could keep up. Whatever the reason, I went to a speech therapist before I was old enough to do pre-school. It was worse then; a lisp next to the stutter. I saw a speech therapist until I was 15. Most days, now, you wouldn’t know I have it. It mainly comes to mind when I am stressed, exhausted or anxious. Yet I consider speaking of a secondary function of my self-being. Walk, look around, touch, write; these are primary functions. Talking is secondary. If something goes wrong, it starts to slip.

The hectic struggle to make the mouth of this ridiculous robot move does not amuse me and does not get warm recognition from me. It’s annoying.

In the first phase of Speaking Simulator, I am on a date with a colleague who is struggling to push away comically written flirting and prepare my drink order. But in my mind I am back in primary school. That was when it was the worst. On some days I could hardly speak. I would be constantly drowned out by other people, interrupted and cut off. Speaking Simulator hits the same buttons for me. The hectic struggle to make the mouth of this ridiculous robot move does not amuse me and does not get warm recognition from me. It’s annoying. I spontaneously begin to remember the techniques that have been taught me to soften my stuttering. Elongated sounds to push through: tuhhhhh-ake to get through a block in a word like take; luhhhhake for a word like more. Don’t forget to take a deep breath. Pause, relax and breathe before trying again. Don’t let other people interrupt you or finish your sentences. Do not choose a new word. The goal is not only to understand. It is to be able to say what you want to say, when you want to say it.

. [TagsToTranslate] Gaming