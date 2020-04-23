Spanish resort launches virus-free corona seal for hotels – where hugs will be banned and sun loungers placed 1.5 m apart – The Scottish Sun

4

ALICANTE will introduce “Covid free” stamps for its hotels which will prohibit hugs, handshakes or kisses for clients, protective equipment for female maids, voice operated elevators and female maids with masks.

The Alicante Tourism Agency and the Provincial Association of Hotels in the Province of Alicante (APHA) have created a security badge called “Alicante Covid Free” for hotels that adhere to a series of protocols and security measures.

Alicante will introduce the “Covid free” seal for its hotels. Credit: Getty – Contributor

The Madrid Hotel Business Association is the first to announce that they are working on a protocol for obtaining certificates and night entertainment companies

do the same thing.

The Alicante Covid-Free badge will appear on the front of all tourist attractions that adhere to extensive safety and hygiene measures.

“We believe it is important to prepare gradually to return to normal and that we convey to future visitors a total security message and we will achieve this with the collaboration of our hoteliers, who I believe will implement each and every recommendation set by the Covid Free Alicante document, “said deputy mayor Mari Carmen Sánchez.

The seal will cover aspects such as the process of cleaning rooms and public areas and special hygienic measures for the rest of the hotel room such as

kitchen, bar and cafeteria, dining room, reception, and others.

Other measures will include a glass screen at the reception, a voice-operated elevator so that guests do not need to touch the keys, disinfectant gels all over the place and perhaps measure people’s temperatures on arrival.

All hotels must be thoroughly disinfected before reopening and there will be routine cleaning of everything in the hotel, including telephones, door handles and furniture.

Hotels that want certificates will also need a glass screen at reception, elevators that are operated with noise so that guests do not need to touch the button Credit: Getty – Contributor

In the dining room and around the pool, guests must be 1.5 meters apart and at the reception, there will be no manual information to avoid customers touching brochures etc. Instead, all information will be displayed on the board.

Hands must be disinfected whenever a passport, money or check card is offered. The use of money will be very limited.

Handshakes, kisses or hugs will all be vetoed. Likewise, the hand must gel when entering the restaurant and the room will be cleaned by female waitresses wearing protective clothing and masks.

There will be no buffet and no pot or salt and pepper sauce.

The Madrid Hotel Business Association hopes that the creation of the “COVID Free Hotel” certificate will be adopted throughout Spain and will come into force as soon as possible.

Similar certificates are being planned for restaurants and nightclubs.

The Spanish coast can be opened as early as mid-June, although it is likely that only locals can enjoy it.

If predictions from the Balearic Tourism minister are correct, it may take several months before the British are allowed to make sun loungers.

EasyJet looks forward to next spring, after launching the 2021 Easter flight schedule five months early.

Cautious Brits who want to book a holiday for next year can find flights to Spain available starting at £ 26.99 one way.

When the British finally returned to the country after the coronavirus pandemic, they could see themselves benefiting from a beer price war.

Bar owners have boasted about cutting prices for a liter of beer on the Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca, because the bar struggles to attract business after lockdowns.

Although they will almost certainly be advised to wear masks and their temperature will be taken when arriving at the airport and port too.