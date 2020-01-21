Spanish pilgrimage inspired London artist featured in new show

Camino Peace is the title of this painting by the London artist Albert Adili in a new exhibition of his work in a city gallery.

There is nothing like a good walk.

If it is hundreds of kilometers along the Spanish Camino de Santiago de Compostela and attracts thousands of pilgrims from all over the world, chances are that you will find inspiration along the way.

That is what London-based Albert Adili, a retired art and history teacher, found after tackling the debilitating pilgrimage.

A series of his paintings can be seen until January 31 in a new exhibition, Connections: Camino and Art Journey, in ArtWithPanache Gallery.

“For me, nature can be moody, edgy, dramatic, inspiring,” Adili said in press material. “Color and the effect of light on color is also motivating,”

Mary Lillyman, artistic director of the gallery, agreed.

“Albert’s brushstrokes capture a sensory experience that is passed on to the viewer: the sound of the surf, the gust of wind or the smell of the water,” Lillyman said.

IF YOU GO

What: Connections: Camino and Art Journey, with works by the London artist Albert Adili.

When: Until January 31.

True: ArtWithPanache, 140 Fullarton St.