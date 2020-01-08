Loading...

Spanish love songs announced that they will release their third studio album Brave Faces Everyone on February 7, via Pure Noise Records. The group also released a new single “Kick” with an accompanying video clip. The album should be released before going on tour with The beautiful years.

Guitarist and singer Dylan Slocum shared his thoughts on the new album, saying he hopes the new album will resonate with people so they don’t feel so alone. The songs speak from the outside and, despite some of our differences, we all try to get out of it.

“It is comforting to know that we are on the same sinking ship. We want the album to be a nod and a way to make the world a little more bearable, even if only for 40 minutes. “

Read more: Green Day confirms the tracklist for “Father Of All…” with the release date “Oh Yeah!”

The single may lack joyful exuberance, but it compensates for the reality not only of yourself, but of the world and its current situation.

Brave Faces Everyone is available February 7 with pre-orders here. Check out the new song “Kick” and the track list below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=li8_sda6Gt0 (/ integrated)

List of songs from Brave Face Everyone:

1. Routine pain

2. Self-destruction

3. Loss of generation

4. Kick

5. Beach front property

6. Losers

7. Optimism

8. Losers 2

9. Dolores

10. Brave faces, everyone

More on Spanish love songs

Spanish Love Songs to tour UK with The Menzingers, starting on January 25 before hitting the road with the Wonder Years.

In November, the pioneers of pop-punk, The Wonder Years, announced a special and unique tour for 2020. The tour will consist of two sets per night. The first representation will consist of an acoustic unit while the second will be electric. Two sets in one night? Absolutely.

In addition to the two sets, TWY will be accompanied by Pool Kids, Spanish Love Songs and Free throw.

The tour is a great time for Spanish love songs as Brave Faces Everyone will be out almost two weeks before the start of the concerts. Check the dates below and get your tickets here.

Appointment:

02/20 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/21 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

02/25 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

02/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

02/27 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

02/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/01 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

03/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/03 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse

03/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

07/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater DTLA

Read more: YUNGBLUD fuels the possibility of collaboration with Post Malone with album details

08/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

03/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

03/14 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

03/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

03/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

03/19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

03/20 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

03/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

See more: 10 pop-punk shows we would have liked to see

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (blink-182, Green Day)