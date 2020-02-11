Spain rescues 119 migrants at sea, searches for 67 missing

MADRID – Spain has rescued 119 migrants from the sea and was looking for 67 others who were still missing from a boat trying to reach European shores, the maritime authorities said.

A spokesperson for Spain’s maritime rescue agency said the search for the missing rubber boat in the Mediterranean between Spain and Morocco had been suspended overnight and would be resumed on Tuesday.

The official, who was not allowed to be mentioned in media reports, said the dinghy was in the rescue area of ​​Morocco.

He said that two other dinghies were found in the area known as the Alboran Sea with 60 and 59 migrants from Africa, and that they would all be disembarked in the southeastern city of Spain, Málaga. The migrants, including 26 women and five children, were in good health, the spokesman said.

Refugees fleeing violence and migrants fleeing poverty are seeking a new life in Europe by making dangerous journeys by sea from African shores.

Spain became the main access point for migrants in Europe in 2018, but saw the number of arrivals halved to 26,168 last year. Recently the number of boats to the Canary Islands, which lie in the Atlantic Ocean off the northeastern coast of Africa, has increased.

Morocco received 140 million euros ($ 155 million) in European Union funds in 2019 to tackle illegal crossings of migrants.

