MADRID — Spanish law enforcement who this 7 days arrested a former London rapper allegedly turned Islamic State fighter in Syria say they have no evidence he was organizing an assault in Europe, but his illegal, undocumented entry into Spain raises suspicions about his drive.

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, whose father was convicted in the U.S. of involvement in al-Qaida bombings, was 1 of Europe’s most preferred overseas IS fighters and “extremely dangerous” according to Spanish law enforcement.

The 29-calendar year-old was arrested on Monday alongside with two much more suspects in the southern coastal city of Almería.

A Countrywide Police anti-terrorism qualified concerned in the arrests told The Affiliated Push that if Abdel Bary experienced repented he would have sought a genuine way of returning to Europe.

“The fact that he made use of clandestine implies and a middleman in the unlawful migration network does not in shape the profile of any individual who wants to normalize his return,” mentioned the investigator. He spoke on problem of anonymity as he was not authorized to discuss the situation with the media.

“At this issue, we have no evidence on irrespective of whether he was preparing to remain in Spain or proceed his excursion,” he included. “We also do not know what his final intention was.”

Specialists on spiritual extremism had raised problems that Abdel Bary could be component of a dormant cell or an agent in touch with other radicals in Europe.

“He was a nasty male but it’s been 5 many years since he disappeared, we do not know what he was up to,” explained Olivier Guitta, director of GlobalStrat, a geopolitical threat consultancy based mostly in London. “Is this male coming into Europe with an plan of committing assaults? Or is he a reformed Jihadist? If he arrived back again for an operation, that is a new game (which) puts every thing in shambles.”

Law enforcement identified Abdel Bary at 3 a.m. on Monday in an Almería rented condominium that he shared with his two companions. 1 of them is Abdeizerrak Seddiki, a 28-12 months-old Algerian recognised to Spanish legislation enforcement as a human trafficker. The third suspect is however to be discovered, police said.

The a few declined to response concerns from law enforcement and from a Countrywide Court decide who despatched them to a jail close to Madrid on Wednesday while a probe carries on on their achievable one-way links to terrorist businesses. No state has issued worldwide arrest warrants towards them.

Abdel Bary, who carried no files at the time of his arrest, was stripped of his British citizenship when he allegedly joined the IS in 2013. He has Egyptian nationality and his Egyptian father, Abdel Abdul Bary, is serving a 25-yr jail sentence in the United States for his role in the 1998 al-Qaida bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 folks.

Acknowledged as Lyricist Jinn and L Jinny in the London rap scene of the early 2010s, Abdel Bary went on to write-up on the internet illustrations or photos of himself keeping a severed head. In 2015, he publicly declared on social media that he was abandoning the Islamic Condition and allegedly hid in Turkey.

Spanish investigators say overseas intelligence confirmed that the former rapper was in conflict-struck northern Syria at the conclude of previous yr. But the a few suspects had just lately been to Turkey in advance of travelling to Algeria, according to the investigation of the Normal Information Section of Spain’s countrywide law enforcement.

“There are some 100 foreign terror fighters on our radar,” the investigator stated. “But this is the initial time that a returned Jihadist with these types of a substantial profile is arrested in Spain.”

Aritz Parra, The Connected Push