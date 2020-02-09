Spain confirms 2nd virus case; British plane brings 200 evacuees

MADRID – Spain has confirmed its second case of the new virus from China and an airplane that evacuated more than 200 people from the Chinese city in the center of the epidemic landed in the UK on Sunday.

The Spanish National Microbiology Center announced on Sunday that the coronavirus case was discovered in Mallorca, a popular holiday island in the Mediterranean.

The Spanish Ministry of Health said the person was one of four suspicious cases recorded last Friday at Son Espases University Hospital in Palma de Mallorca. The other three were negative. The health ministry said further details would be released at a press conference later Sunday.

Spain’s first virus case was a German tourist who was diagnosed a week ago in the Canary Islands off Northwest Africa.

The British evacuation plane, the second government-mapped, arrived at RAF Brize Norton on Sunday morning. British officials said the escape brought back 105 British citizens and family members, and 95 European citizens and family members. A total of 13 employees and doctors were on board.

The passengers were taken to a hotel in Milton Keys, where they were quarantined for 14 days.

The death toll in China rose to 811 on Sunday and exceeded the death toll in the SARS epidemic from 2002 to 2003. According to official information, almost 37,200 people were infected there.

In Europe there were a total of 38 infections in nine countries, 14 of them in Germany.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.