When it comes to exploring, someone always has to pull the straw.

Saturday is the busiest day on the CFL Global Combine route, as Greg Quick and his team are split between Bristol (England) and Florence (Italy) for two test sessions simultaneously. A spot is a little nicer to visit, but not that they do a lot of sightseeing, but both have a lot of prospects with CFL ambitions.

In my ongoing mission to keep the masses informed throughout the CFL Global assessment process, I looked at the film and compiled a list of 20 people who would compete against each other on Saturday and pique my interest.

It should be noted that three of the four Austrians listed as participants in the Italian Combine were also listed as invitations to the German Combine on Sunday. In the confusing world of language barriers and European football, I can’t say where they’re being tested. Given the size and depth of the German prospect pool, I decided to add them to this list to ensure that all players received their due dates.

Aleksandar Milanovic, OL, Austria, Helsinki Roosters (Finland) (Adams State / Sacramento State)

Milanovic spent three years at FCS Sacramento State before moving to Division II Adams State in his senior year and receiving the All Conference award at both levels. In many ways, it is the prototype for a global perspective, naturally gifted with a size of 6.7 kg (305 lbs) that can only be maximized in football.

During the entire course, Milanovic was characterized by a great reach and pure malice and physically prevailed against the opponents. Despite his success, he was often injured by sloppy feet and high circulation. In the four years since his graduation, the now 28-year-old has developed into an accomplished veteran. He still makes a living throwing people out of the club in Europe, but his feet and hands placement has improved a lot. He also has the opportunity to demonstrate his athleticism and hit some formidable blocks in space.

Milanovic will still have to learn how to deal with CFL quality pass rusher, but he’s as close to a professional lineman as you will find in a European field.

Kadel King, LB, Great Britain, Frankfurt Universe (Germany) (St. FX)

In the Canadian design, AUS linebackers tend not to get love. That will be a different story in the Global Draft thanks to Kadel King. The Briton, who once patrolled the field in Antigonish and took twelfth place in the nation in a duel, has developed into one of the most important players in Germany.

At 6.35 kg, King has a body built for special teams and long arms used to get out of the blocks. He can fly side lines and is a safe tackler in the open. Its length and outbreak also make it a great weapon that shoots the flash.

With swagger and aggression, King is a player who has an impact on kick coverage from day one.

Yannick Mayr, REC, Austria, Dacia Vienna Vikings

Mayr is a special weapon from the much-vaunted Viennese Viking range. Sometimes he’s used as a double-threat quarterback, but remains a receiver at the next level and could be a damn good one.

Mayr is a smooth mover with a perfect shape and long strides. With the ball in his hands, he runs with strength and balance. Mayr is not yet a top-class track runner. He is still in the red zone and has exceptional body control. He also plays with impressive intelligence and does scramble drill in a way that is not often found in Europe.

At 6’0 190 lbs, Mayr’s size will not attract any extra attention, but he flashes on the field and should test well on scouts.

Glen Mbleg-Toonga, RB, Great Britain, Dresden Monarchs (Germany)

The UK is a hotbed for powerful running backs, but none is more prostyle than Toonga. Since his jump to Germany, he has established himself as one of the leading runners in Europe.

Toonga runs with a deadly combination of speed, strength and vision. At 5’11 kg it is stocky and goes down. While other defenders make a living defeating home runs, Toonga wears out his opponents over time. His ability to read defenders and make decisive cuts resulted in an average of over six meters per carry.

Toonga’s commitment will help him if he gets a CFL shot so that he can adapt to the specific teams and block the role that is required of him.

Keanu Ebanks, OL, Great Britain, Hildesheim Invaders (Germany)

Keanu Ebanks has all the physical tools you are looking for an offensive lineman. At 6.6 kg, it has an enormous reach and the type of frame that professional trainers and nutritionists can shape into something special.

Ebanks is a maul once he has his hands in his hand, but thanks to his long arms he is really able to get tough blocks out. He glides well and instinctively knows how to do stunts in passing, but his footwork requires some work. He could really blossom if he jumped in to the guard and has skills worth developing.

Luke Hegney, REC, Australia, London Olympians (UK)

Hegney is the first CFL 2.0 prospect from the Land Down Under. It is a physical specimen that could excel in the CFL slot.

Hegney is a property receiver with a solid 6’4 210lbs frame. As the distance increases, it becomes faster and benefits greatly from the waggle. Thanks to its size and body structure, it makes initial contact relatively easy. The Australian also has a deceptive jiggle for its size that defenders can miss with subtle movements in space.

Don’t be surprised if Hegney’s soccer trip takes him from Perth to London to Toronto.

Leon Balogh, DE, Austria, Dacia Vienna Vikings

As the third Austrian on this list, Balogh is less of a polished product than the first two, but has the same high potential. Listed at 6’4 245lbs, he has the build of a CFL defensive end that could work in special teams.

What distinguishes Balogh are his long arms, which are used effectively to separate tackles and get out of blockages. He doesn’t have an effective arsenal of pass-rush moves yet, but the weapons are there to be trained. Balogh has a good start and a decent curve, but suffers from a lot of wasted movements that slow him down. That will hurt his test numbers if he goes on the field in Florence.

David Izinyon, LB / DE, Great Britain, Rostock Griffins (Germany)

Checking in at £ 6,150, Izinyon is a disadvantage in terms of size for a linebacker. In many ways, he plays like an old school knocker, picks up leadership blocks and works through them to make tackles. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t move, and he’s proven to be a solid tackler in the open.

What fascinates me most is the success of Izinyon as a situational passer. Its strength and strength can be translated better than CFL defensive end, a la Thiadric Hansen. Regardless, Izinyon will be of great value due to its unique combination of skills in special teams.

Montel Patterson, REC, Great Britain, Düsseldorf Panthers (Germany)

At 5’11 185 lbs, Patterson wouldn’t make anyone walk the street twice, but his unique ability is the key to attacking Dusseldorf. He’s a fantastic post-catch mover, sneaking into space with screens, crossers, and short curls to run wild.

As a sudden athlete, Patterson isn’t limited to the course tree either, and I expect him to impress with the direction change exercises. His cuts are sharp and he can stop at a penny.

It is important that Patterson is willing to physically engage as a blocker and to answer one of the question marks that can be associated with its not ideal size.

Marcus Urbanski, REC, Great Britain, Leicester Falcons

When a team is looking for a real global project, Urbanski is as tempting as they come. Urbanski is a member of the British national bobsleigh team.

Seeing Urbanski play against the British competition is a bit like watching the kid in high school who is just better than anyone trying to attack him. As a wild quarterback, he rumbled and stumbled, no matter what the circumstances. At 6.2 kg and with Olympic training, it is strong enough to break through, pull out or turn around any device.

Urbanski is far from a polished product. He relies on raw sportiness. He has to learn how to be on the right route as a recipient and work within a system, but Urbanski’s advantage is too great to be missed.

Pietro Elmi, REC, Italy, Milano Rhinos

Elmi is another great receiver who spends a lot of time as an optional quarterback and is an absolute track star in the Italian ranks. As a smooth runner, it is rarely caught when it reaches the edge.

What impresses me most about Elmi is his release. He uses his hands to relieve the press better than anyone else in Italy, and often has to cut his routes to keep his quarterback’s throw radius. Elmi still has to walk sharper distances, but at 6’0 200 lbs he will seriously consider the boy scouts.

Lorenzo Dalle Piagge, DE / LB, Italy, Milano Seamen

Dalle Piagge is a veteran of the three-part Italian master Milano Seamen. He is the leader of a deep line of defense to which all four members of the Combine belong.

In Italy, Dalle Piagge won with an impressive combination of strength and speed. Due to his 6’2 230lbs size, he will likely have to switch to an off-the-ball role if he is offered a CFL opportunity, but his ability to leave blocks and push much bigger people around will continue in a special team role be of value.

Wayne Drew, DL / LB, Great Britain, Hurricanes in Saarland (Germany)

Drew, another under-sized 6’1 230lbs defensive end, also has to play a linebacker role on the next level. He is a persistent player who never gives up and makes himself popular in special teams.

Drew doesn’t have the fastest start, but he uses his hands effectively. He has the strength to fight his way through several people who are twice as tall as him. The tools and the potential match his attitude, he just needs an opportunity.

Andrea Fimiani, QB, Italy, Gulf of Florence

Italy’s leading rusher last season was a former Baylor employee. The number two rusher had 1,600 meters of his senior season in Toledo. Who was third? 5’9 180 pound Italian quarterback Andrea Fimiani.

Let’s be clear, Fimiani won’t get a CFL shot at the quarterback. He is just an adequate pitcher of football and is problematically small. But this is an explosive athlete if he decides to take off and could squeeze out of the paper bag. I am excited to see how quickly Fimiani performs tests and I am excited to see if it can convert to the recipient. Shorter receivers have already been successful in the global circuit and Fimiani could continue the trend.

Fimiani will also have a notable CFL name that vouches for him after playing two seasons as a key role in the Bergamo Lions offensive under longtime CFL coach and GM Adam Rita.

Igor Timotijevic, DT, Serbia, Milano Seamen (Italy)

Serbian dual citizen Timotijevic is a threat amidst the intimidating line of defense of seafarers. With a weight of 15 kg, it is larger and stronger than all the others it faces in Italy.

Timotijevic’s game is all about strength. He relies on jacking up enemy linemen and creating penetration. His use of the hand is inconsistent and needs to be developed further. It shows fast flashes, but given its size, mobility and speed will be the main question.

Still, Timotijevic will always have a hard time getting out of balance, and he’s still young enough to develop his game.

Tamsir Seck, REC, Italy, Turin Jaguars (UNC-Pembroke)

Seck, who contributes a little to UNC-Pembroke Braves’ Division II, has translated his American coaching into Italian success. You can see it by the way he travels stretches, with subtle head fakes and varying speeds to twist the defenders’ hips.

Seck is an explosive athlete with a large number of hands, but he is problematically small and weighs 5 to 7 kg. This hurdle is difficult to overcome, but Seck will likely turn heads in the listening exercises.

William Kodjo Davis, FS, Great Britain, Allgäu-Kometen (Germany)

There are not many defenders weighing 6.25 kg in Europe. That alone makes it a fascinating prospect. Add a physical style of play and it immediately becomes a special team option.

Best suited to the security position, Davis was an executor in the middle of the field and handled the press when he was brought outside. That means he looks a bit stiff and a bit slow for his position and needs strong test numbers to vote for the CFL.

Edouardo Gobbo, OL, Italy, Verona Mastiffs

Gobbo built in leverage at 6’0295 lbs and uses it very well. He is a low driver who gets under the opponents and makes room for the current game. Gobbo has huge pop and a nasty punch, you can often see the shock waves reverberate through his opponents. Often this means that his blocks are ready as soon as they start.

While his success in Italy is impressive, Gobbo will value speed and he has never really been tested for passport protection. Given the relative size of his Italian competition, he also has to prove that he can handle opponents of his own weight class.

Alessio Antolini, OL, Italy, Verona Mastiffs

The man to the left of Gobbo, Antolini, is younger, slightly taller at 6.25 kg, and a source of many of the same concerns.

Antolini is also a driver in the running game, with better range and a little less pop. He has to learn to drop his hips and improve his footwork, but at 22 he is ready for development.

Matt Sharp, DE / TE, Great Britain, London Blitz (West Chester)

Few people walk on Earth with the 6’6 kg size by Matt Sharp. Sharp, which is used as a block end in Division II West Chester, uses its length as a defensive end in the UK.

Sharp has a long reach, but like many tall men, struggles to bend or exert pressure. It would be a project for a CFL team, but has a wealth of specialist team experience. He likes working as a blocker of returns, an underestimated talent.