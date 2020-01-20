SpaceX's last major Crew Dragon test is delayed due to the weather

By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

(CNN) – After months of anticipation, SpaceX’s new crew-worthy spacecraft, Crew Dragon, is finally being prepared for its final major test before astronauts can use it to travel to the International Space Station.

But finding the right weather conditions could be a roadblock this weekend.

On Saturday morning, SpaceX delayed the planned launch of its “flight crash test”, which is intended to demonstrate how Crew Dragon would deliberately repel a faulty missile on its way into space. The rough waves in the Atlantic on which Crew Dragon is likely to land after the test flight caused SpaceX to postpone the test for another day.

The company now plans to open Sunday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX has been preparing for this test for years. This is expected to be the last major milestone in Crew Dragon’s development program before the spacecraft is ready to launch astronauts.

During the flight crash test, Crew Dragon – without people on board – will launch on one of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets. About 84 seconds after launch, the rocket engines suddenly stop and simulate an emergency situation. At the same time, Crew Dragon will start its own engines to take off from the Falcon 9. Parachutes slow down the spacecraft’s descent before it lands on the sea and is rescued by rescue ships.

Bad weather usually only delays rocket launch if it impairs the rocket’s path. In this case, however, SpaceX and NASA would also like to ensure that Crew Dragon is not exposed to unfavorable conditions after being launched from the rocket.

That means weather officials will be looking for problems in a much larger area, and so far, things haven’t happened yet.

The conditions on the missile’s trajectory looked good on Saturday, but “persistent winds and rough seas in the recovery area” caused SpaceX to keep Crew Dragon on the ground until their next launch on Sunday, the company tweeted.

SpaceX may face the opposite problem on Sunday. Thick clouds are expected to move over the Kennedy Space Center and potentially interfere with the missile’s trajectory as the conditions calm at sea, according to Mike McAleenan, a launch weather officer who briefed the reporters on Friday.

SpaceX has another time window for this test mission on Monday morning.

NASA urged the private sector to develop crew-friendly spacecraft to replace the space shuttle program after it was discontinued in 2011. SpaceX was allocated $ 2.6 billion, and Boeing received $ 4.2 billion in 2014 for astronauts flying until 2017. But the development of both spaceships took years longer than expected. Meanwhile, NASA has paid Russia billions of dollars to travel its astronauts aboard the country’s Soyuz capsules.

Boeing suffered a significant setback when its Starliner spacecraft malfunctioned during a test flight in December and it is not clear when the vehicle will be ready for crew missions.

But if everything goes well for the crew dragon crash test, the spacecraft could be released for astronaut flying in the coming weeks or months. It could be NASA’s first manned space mission in almost a decade, and it will be the first manned mission for SpaceX in its 18-year history.

Two NASA astronauts were selected as the first passengers for the Dragon crew: Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who are both former military test pilots and veterans of space shuttle missions.

Benji Reed, SpaceX Director of Mission Management for the crew, said that strict weather monitoring will be carried out before all future crew dragon launches.

Even if the company never expected an emergency stop to be necessary, SpaceX would “want to understand where (astronauts) could land in such a scenario, and we would also look at this weather,” said Reed is that we start safely. “

