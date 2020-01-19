SpaceX successfully completes the Dragon crash test

Enlarge / The Falcon 9 at the start of the demolition test.

Today, SpaceX tried to critically test its ability to put people in orbit: the ability to keep them away from the missile when something goes wrong. Shortly after taking off, the company shut down the main engines of its Falcon 9 rocket and fired the system that is designed to safely return the manned capsule to Earth.

Everything about the flight seemed to have worked as planned. The kite capsule accelerated away from its Falcon 9 launch vehicle, aligned itself correctly, deployed parachutes and successfully sprayed down.

It is not an easy task (as you can imagine) to remove a capsule from a missile in the middle of a possible catastrophic failure. Motors on the capsule must fire with sufficient force to accelerate the capsule away from a missile that may accelerate itself without exposing the crew to excessive forces. As soon as the capsule is free, it must dispose of its service module and then be aligned so that its parachute systems can be used safely. These parachutes must then ensure that the return to the earth’s surface is just as smooth.

In the kite capsule, the motors that pull the capsule away from the missile are a set of eight SuperDraco engines located on top of the vehicle. Parachutes are present in the nose of the craft. All systems were tested individually, but it was the first time that their coordinated action had been tested under flight conditions. The test took place shortly after a point in flight called “Max Q”, at which the aerodynamic loads of the Falcon 9 / Dragon reached their peak in less than two minutes after the start of the flight.

Zoom in / Looking up from the dragon capsule as its slides unfold.

The loss of the capsule and its aerodynamic surface destabilized the Falcon 9, which tumbled and exploded shortly afterwards. But the capsule was clear at that point. Shortly afterwards, the Dragon service module was ejected in video feeds, which supports the capsule during flight and supplies it with power. About five minutes after the start of the flight, the smaller parachutes of the drogue deployed the capsule so that it was always in the correct position at the start of the descent. As soon as the capsule was about two kilometers above sea level, the four main parachutes settled and gradually expanded. Just over nine minutes after launch, the dragon capsule gently settled on the surface of the Atlantic.

SpaceX had boats in place to help the capsule salvage, but cut off its cover instead of showing this activity.

The test was an integral part of SpaceX’s efforts to certify the Falcon / Dragon system for human use. The company is participating in a race with Boeing because it was the first company to send a manned mission to the International Space Station. Assuming that the data obtained during the test is not prudent, a manned flight is the next step.

A press conference is scheduled for later in the morning. We will update this story when important information appears there.