SpaceX, NASA has announced the May date for the first US-based launch in years

For the first time in nearly a decade, NASA is bombarding people to outer space from the United States.

NASA recently announced that SpaceX will send two astronauts – Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley – to the International Space Station next month. This marked the first time since 2011 that a NASA mission would be removed from the United States soil.

As part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, the Crew Dragon spacecraft will be lifted May 27 and 4:32 p.m. ET from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to stay on the ISS (visit duration has not yet been set). The craft exploded out of space with the help of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the flight date Friday in a tweet and included a hype video, reflecting on America’s past missions and boasting about the upcoming launch.

If the mission is successful, it will eventually lead to further exploration of the Moon and Mars. They also happen to be cosmic destinations eager to be explored by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Musk tweeted Friday to scramble about the slow timeline to get humans to Mars just hours after NASA announced the upcoming lift plans.

For crewed flights to the ISS, Musk will have to wait another month. Hopefully, it works on his “personal” timeline.

