His 180-link Starlink fleet, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, plans to eventually launch thousands of these compact flat-panel satellites for a global internet service. Each spacecraft is only 575 pounds (260 kilograms).

After the first Starlink batch of 60 was launched in May and the second in November, astronomers complained how the clear satellite chain obstructed their observations. In response, SpaceX came with a darkening treatment to reduce reflectivity. The coating is being tested on one of the newly launched satellites.

Jeff Hall, director of the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, said the Starlinks have been a problem so far, but noted that the risk of stargazing will increase as the constellation expands and other companies launch their own fleets. He leads the American Astronomical Society’s committee on light pollution, space debris and radio interference and is working with SpaceX on this issue. The issue is even on the agenda at the social conference this week in Hawaii.

“Everything that darkens the satellites is a step in the right direction,” Hall said in an email Monday. He said it is too early to know if the dark coating will work, “but it is definitely only a first step and not enough to reduce the problems that astronomy will face with the Starlinks.”

The Starlinks are initially placed in a relatively low orbit of 180 miles (290 kilometers), easily visible as a long, expansive cluster that parade through the night sky. For a few months, krypton-driven bow thrusters take the satellites to an orbit of 550 miles (550 kilometers).

The higher the orbit, the less visible the satellites are from the ground, according to SpaceX. Yet SpaceX said it provided astronomical groups with satellite coordinates in advance so that they can avoid clear viaduct times.

SpaceX is already established in launching satellites for others and supplying space stations for NASA and is one of many companies that want to offer fast, reliable internet services worldwide, especially in places where it is difficult or too expensive. Others include Amazon and OneWeb from Jeff Bezos.

SpaceX can enter service later this year in the northern US and Canada and expand after 24 launches to the most populated areas in the world.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press