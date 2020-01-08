SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites amid problems with astronomers

Loading...

SpaceX launched a series of its Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday evening, which is the start of what was expected to be speedily accelerated in such launches by the space exploration company.

In the company’s own words, the Starlink project aims to “provide fast, reliable internet to locations where access is unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.” A number of other companies are competing with SpaceX to offer similar types of services.

This is the third series of 60 satellites orbit by SpaceX as part of its plan to launch its first broadband services sometime this year. The first lottery ticket went up in May 2019.

With the final deployment, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida took place on Tuesday, September 7, with the entire event being streamed live by SpaceX on its YouTube channel.

Successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed! pic.twitter.com/hA8eUp7dNI

– SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 7, 2020

The mission marked the fourth outing for the first phase of the Falcon 9, which previously supported a Starlink mission in May 2019, the Iridium-8 mission in January 2019 and the Telstar 18 Vantage mission in September 2018.

As planned, the first phase of the Falcon 9 returned to Earth after phase separation and landed on the company’s drone ship in the Atlantic. But SpaceX failed to capture part of the rocket tub in a net on another ship when it returned, indicating that there is still work to be done to perfect this specific procedure.

SpaceX plans to launch batches of 60 satellites in the next 12 months over the next 12 months, a speed that is expected to provide sufficient coverage to offer global broadband by the middle of this year.

Astronomer

One of the 60 satellites deployed on Tuesday has a special coating applied to one of the surfaces to make it less reflective when the sun’s rays hit it. The test responds to the concerns of astronomers who fear that the brightness of thousands of satellites will affect their ability to get a clear view of deep space, and also interfere with radio wavelengths used in the course of their space-related work .

If the measure proves to be effective, all future Starlink satellites would probably receive the same coating.

Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, recently said the company is working with astronomers to find a solution and promised “by trial and error to find the best way to accomplish this.”

Other companies, such as Amazon and OneWeb, also strive for high-speed broadband for un-served and disadvantaged communities around the world by using internet satellites deployed in a low earth orbit.

Just over half of the world’s population currently has access to the internet, so covering broadband areas from space offers huge revenue opportunities through various services for companies that manage to set up their space-based internet systems.

Recommendations from the editors