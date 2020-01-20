SpaceX destroys missile in successful escape test

SpaceX by Elon Musk has made a giant leap forward to launch spaceships.

The company simulated a dramatic emergency landing to successfully test a key demolition system on an unmanned astronaut capsule. This was the company’s last milestone before flying NASA astronauts.

About 32 km from Cape Canaveral in Florida, an astronaut capsule with two test dolls sprayed out of a rocket.

The rocket switched off its engines on Sunday 19 km above sea level to imitate a false start.

Shortly before the start, Mr. Musk described the mission on Twitter as a risky one that “hit the envelope in many ways”.

Crew Dragon separated from Falcon 9 during today’s test, which confirmed the spaceship’s ability to take astronauts to safety in the unlikely event of an ascent. Pic.twitter.com/rxUDPFD0v5

– SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2020

The Crew Dragon capsule, an acorn-shaped capsule that holds seven astronauts, fired engines to disengage from the missile less than two minutes after takeoff and simulated an emergency crash scenario to prove that the astronauts were back in Security can be brought.

SPLASHDOWN! At 10:39 ET #CrewDragon splashed into the Atlantic. Check out our live coverage of the @ SpaceX crash test: https://t.co/vjbZFBIMHD pic.twitter.com/1prMrPqBM3

– NASA (@NASA) January 19, 2020

Each stage of the test caused a loud cheer from members of the SpaceX crew, who watched the footage from behind on land.

The test is critical to qualify the capsule for human flight to the International Space Station, which NASA is expected to do in mid-2020.

During the test, the Falcon 9 rocket’s boosters switched off in the event of an apparent failure that caused Crew Dragon’s SuperDraco engines to move at supersonic speeds of up to 2400 km / h.

The capsule deployed four parachutes to slow the descent into the water, and carried two human-shaped test dummies on seats equipped with motion sensors to collect data on the immense g-force – the effect of acceleration on the body – that astronauts were exposed to during the crash.

-with AAP