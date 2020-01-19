SpaceX celebrates Crew Capsule test for NASA astronauts: NPR

SpaceX successfully tested the escape system of its Crew Dragon capsule on Sunday. The capsule was developed to transport astronauts to NASA’s International Space Station.

John Raoux / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

John Raoux / AP

John Raoux / AP

From a launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its latest missile test in the Florida sky on Sunday. It exploded less than two minutes later, just as the company hoped,

The explosion itself was not so much the success, but what came immediately before it. That’s when the Crew Dragon, a capsule designed to carry astronauts into space, is separated from the rocket. This separation was the goal of the Sunday test.

The Crew Dragon is said to take astronauts to NASA’s International Space Station. However, before people are brought on board, SpaceX had to prove that the capsule’s escape system works if an error occurs during launch.

Following the successful test on Sunday, Musk, SpaceX’s CEO, said it was now “likely” that the first mission with astronauts on board could possibly take place as early as the second quarter of 2020. ‘

“I’m really excited,” said Musk. “It’s great. It’s really great.”

The entire test only took about nine minutes from launch to hosing off the Crew Dragon capsule in the Atlantic.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine called the test a success and congratulated the NASA and SpaceX teams after the event.

“This critical test leads us to launch American astronauts again on American rockets from American soil,” said Bridenstine in a tweet.

After separating the kite capsule from the Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, the “fuselage” or lower half of the spacecraft fell off. The spaceship then realigned to be ready to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere. Two sets of parachutes were deployed before spraying to control descent.

Although there were no people on board during the flight, test dummies were placed in the capsule to measure the forces that a crew might experience while fleeing.

Both Bridenstine and Musk are looking forward to the next steps, which include additional parachute tests and analysis of the data collected by the Crew Dragon capsule.

SpaceX isn’t just working with NASA to make capsules for the crew. Boeing was also hired by the space agency and has developed its own spaceship, the one that Starliner.

During a December test, the Starliner was forced to abandon its docking mission at the International Space Station. The Starliner has entered the wrong orbit due to a problem with the capsule’s internal clock. There was no crew on board for the test.

NASA commissioned the two companies to build crew capsules for astronaut missions. The agency’s space shuttles were discontinued in 2011.

Since then, astronauts have had to rely on the Russian Soyuz rockets to get into space. Bridenstine said that NASA will buy another seat from Russia to ensure that an American presence remains on the space station.