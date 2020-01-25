CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Space-wandering astronauts worked Saturday to complete repairs on a cosmic ray detector outside the international space station and breathe new life into it.

It was the fourth space walk since November for NASA’s Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano of Italy to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. They installed new coolant pumps last month to breathe new life into the crippled cooling system of the instrument and had to check for leaks in the pipes.

Provided everything goes well, the $ 2 billion spectrometer – launched in the space station in 2011 – could resume its hunt for elusive antimatter and dark matter next week, according to NASA.

NASA has described the space walk spectrometer as the most complicated since the Hubble Space Telescope repair missions a few decades ago. Unlike Hubble, this spectrometer was never intended for astronauts orbiting the Earth and it took NASA years to prepare a repair plan.

Despite their complexity, the first three space walks went well. Morgan and Parmitano had to cut into stainless steel tubes to bypass the old, worn-out coolant pumps of the spectrometer and then split the tubes into the four new pumps – not an easy job when working in thick gloves. The system uses carbon dioxide as a coolant.

In addition to checking for leaks, the astronauts had to cover the spectrometer with thermal insulation.

“Good luck there, have fun”, astronaut Jessica Meir radiated from the inside. “We are very happy that you have completed all the great work that you have already done in this AMS repair and I think everyone is excited about the prospects of what AMS has to offer if you finish the work today. “

The huge 7 1/2 ton (6,800 kilogram) spectrometer was launched to the space station on NASA’s penultimate shuttle flight. Until it was closed for repair work at the end of last year, it had studied more than 148 billion charged cosmic rays. The project is led by Samuel Ting, a Nobel Prize winner at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Due to the repairs, the spectrometer must be able to continue to work for the rest of the life of the space station or for another five to ten years. It was designed to work for three years and has therefore already exceeded its expected lifetime.

Saturday’s space walk started a bit late. A strap on a bag was accidentally caught in the seal when one of the inner hatches was closed and the airlock had to be reopened and pressurized again before the astronauts could get out.

NASA’s two other atsronauts on board, Meir and Christina Koch, have taken two space walks in the last week and a half to upgrade the space station’s solar system.

In total, this crew left on nine space walks.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science department receives support from the Science Education department of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press