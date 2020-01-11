Space photos of the week: Swooning for the Swan Nebula

Stellar nurseries are some of the most photogenic regions in the universe. The gas and dust from these mists consist of various elements that appear as different colors in our telescopes and cameras. The colors can reveal the temperatures of this gas, as well as the types of materials that are present. This week we are traveling to the Swan Nebula, also known as Omega or M17. Scientists only recently realized that this nebula was previously two separate objects that fused together some time ago – creating the characteristic swan shape. Get ready for some star formation because this nebula has everything: gas, dust, stars.

The SOFIA telescope from NASA has studied the famous Swan Nebula to better understand how this bird took shape. By combining the data from three different telescopes – Spitzer, Herschel and SOFIA – a composite image is created that reveals the complete complexity of the mist. Towards the center, where new stars are born, blue gas glows hotter than the surrounding zones. Recent observations from SOFIA identified nine proto-stars in the southern region and discovered that the shape of the swan is probably the result of a long-time merger of two separate nebulae. Photo: NASA / SOFIA / Lim, De Buizer, & Radomski et al.; ESA / Herschel; NASA / JPL-Caltech In this image of the Spitzer Space Telescope we see another aspect of the Swan Nebula. Unlike many other Spitzer photos that are filtered for infrared or X-ray light, this spectacular photo is visible. This means what you would see if you could draw to this mist. The central star-forming area still shines brightly, but the entire field of vision is covered with stars. Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / Penn State / DSSTThis infrared image of NASA’s Spitzer telescope reveals even more texture and activity in this busy area. Nestled in the middle of this sea of ​​starlight are massive stars that expel huge gas streams, forming the debris cloud around them. Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / University of Wisconsin In this image of the Hubble Space Telescope, the center of the Swan Nebula appears to be covered in a cloud of hydrogen gas. Blue and green reveal oxygen atoms, as well as nitrogen, hydrogen and sulfur. Photo: NASA; Johns Hopkins University; USCS / LO; STScI; ACS; The renowned ESAA image of the Hubble Space Telescope creates the feeling of floating in a spaceship through the middle of the action. The center of the nebula glows orange like a sea of ​​fire, surrounded by dense clouds of hydrogen, the main stuff of stars. Photo: NASA

Do you want to ogle more? Walk to this sector of the WIRED universe.

More great WIRED stories