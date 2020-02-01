Space photos of the week: nothing beats the sun

A new telescope in Hawaii, the Daniel K. Inouye telescope, has the highest resolution ever made of the surface of the sun. The photo reveals the boiling surface and the enchanting pattern looks like popcorn. Fusion reactions – individual hydrogen nuclei that break together and create helium – happen almost every second in the core of the sun, and the material they produce then travels to the surface over the course of ten thousand years. So the plasma that we see in this photo has already had the entire trip. Sun research will help scientists understand the complex nature of solar weather, which brings us beautiful northern lights, but can also damage our satellites and electricity grid. Get your sunglasses and maybe some puffed snacks and get ready for this week’s epic trip to the sun.

It looks like caramel corn, but it is actually the roiling surface of the sun. Each of these cells is hot plasma that has been boiled from under the surface; as it spreads and cools, it falls back down again, creating this crisp pattern. Each cell is about the same size as Texas, but much, much hotter. Photo: NSO / NSF / AURANASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory took this photo in 2015, when a long beam of plasma in the shape of the Eiffel Tower shot out of the sun. It was huge – several times larger than the diameter of the earth – and it took about two days. Photo: NASA Goddard This photo is a combination of X-ray data, UV light and visible light from three different telescopes: NASA’s nuclear spectroscopy Telescope Array, the Japanese Hinode spacecraft, and NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory. Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / GSFC / JAXAT This hot plasma traces magnetic field lines that shoot out of the active areas of the sun. A break in these loops becomes a solar flare: highly charged particles that go into space, collide with the earth’s magnetic field and donate to us with aurora.Photo: NASA GoddardThis is the DKI Solar Telescope on top of the Haleakala volcano on Maui. With its four-meter mirror, it is the most powerful solar telescope in the world. Photo: NSO / AURA / NSF

Free up more space here.

More great WIRED stories