Space photos of the week: an ode to infrared

NASA is saying goodbye to its Spitzer Space Telescope on January 30. Spitzer is the size of a school bus and is one of NASA’s most beloved and hard-working telescopes: it was launched on August 25, 2003 and its mission was to study the universe using infrared light. (The space is cold, so detecting even small variations in heat can be tricky, so we need Spitzer’s specialist skills.) Over the past sixteen years, Spitzer has revealed the universe to us, including helping scientists understand how Galaxies are formed by revealing cold and impossible to see lumps of gas. It has also helped astronomers to better understand star formation because it can look through opaque clouds to reveal hidden activity. Later in his mission, Spitzer helped detect the exoplanets around the Trappist 1-star system.

Unfortunately, the mission is now coming to an end. The circular telescope has had little fuel for coolant for years and is now moving further and further away from the earth, making operations more difficult. Nevertheless, after nearly fourteen years during its planned mission life, it is doing pretty well for itself. This week we are celebrating the legacy with just a few of the beautiful pictures it took during its time in space.

Every time a telescope goes online for the first time, it collects what astronomers call ‘first light’. This is the first photo of Spitzer, with the elephant trunk spray. This photo reveals a large star farm that we see shining to the left of the frame. If we were to look at this nebulae with our eyes or with Hubble, it would seem like nothing to be staring into the blackness of space, but Spitzer’s infrared capabilities revealed a whole series of protostars, or baby stars that have just been formed and have seen bright glow here . Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / W. In this photo the telescope peered through the so-called dark cloud Rho Ophiuci. Usually composed of molecular hydrogen, this is the stuff that turns into stars. The colors in this beautiful photo indicate how hot the stars are in their different growth stages. Some glow hotter and are very young and surrounded by thick lumps of dust, while the brighter blue stars are older and colder. Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / Harvard-Smithsonian CfASpitzer did not always look forward to the distant universe, sometimes it seemed closer to home: this is a dazzling spectacle of stars in the center of our Milky Way. (Our solar system is about 26,000 light-years from the center of the Milky Way and we’re turning in one of the outer arms). Without Spitzer this image would be impossible: the thick dust and gas that exists between us and the center of the galaxy blocks visible light. The bright spot in the center is the core of the galaxy, dense with billions and billions of stars, and near the center is our own super-heavy black hole. Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech This image of M82, also known as the cigar galaxy, is 12 million light-years away. This photo is a collaboration between Spitzer and SOFIA, another NASA infrared telescope. The waves are magnetic field lines in the center of M82, while the red is hydrogen gas, the yellow dust and the gray visible starlight. Photo: NASAT is not Mordor but actually the Perseus molecular cloud, also known as a stellar nursery. Areas like these contain the right conditions to form molecules, especially molecular hydrogen, which is the fuel for new stars. With a diameter of only 500 light years, this hell is a dense collection of dust and gas. Without Spitzer, Perseus would be invisible to us, but infrared reveals this violent beginning. Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech This legendary spacecraft will be missed, but its contributions to astronomy will last many decades. Because of its mission to find the delicate heat signatures in the cosmos, the spacecraft operates on an amazingly cold -400 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing the three instruments on board to reveal a new layer of the universe. Photo: NASA

View more of what Spitzer saw here.

