Space Force's rough launch, overview for Facebook and more news

The US Space Force had a rough launch on the internet

The internet has found something new to hold on to: the space power of President Trump. The barrage started with the unveiling of camouflage uniforms similar to those worn by soldiers operating on Earth, eliciting jokes and GIFs that mock the fact that the uniforms would not hide anyone in the room (or in the computerless windows without windows which they will actually operate) from). Then Space Force unveiled a logo that looked almost identical to the Starfleet Star Trek logo.

Why Mark Zuckerberg’s supervisory board can destroy its political advertising policy

Mark Zuckerberg is not only the CEO of Facebook, he also manages a majority of the company’s shares, which means that he cannot be ignored. But from some point later this year, Zuckerberg’s word will not always be the last. After almost two years, Facebook is almost finished setting up its Oversight Board, an independent panel with the power to ignore Facebook’s most controversial decisions – such as Zuckerberg’s political advertising policy that allows politicians to lie with impunity unless they say something illegal. Today Facebook is releasing a series of statutes that determine how the board will work. Next month it will reveal the names of the first set of content arbiters, starting with around 20 and eventually growing to 40.

That is the number of Amazon employees who protested after reports revealed that the company threatened to fire employees because they had spoken about climate change without proper permission. The protesters published their own statements on climate change in a medium post on Sunday, intentionally massively violating the policy.

Super Bowl Sunday is on its way, and with that you get a great opportunity to update that old screen and add a nice soundbar cheaply. These are the 15 best deals we have found.

Here are 20 Oscar-nominated films that you can now stream.

