Space Force turns to the Internet to name its members

Space Force is calling you, soldier!

President Donald Trump’s newly formed military department has a mission, and they reach the deepest, darkest part of society to respond to the call: The Internet.

The assignment? Find a suitable name for its members.

In an email published in an Air Force Facebook group, Chief Master Sgt. Amber Mitchell, a senior leader of the Space Force, asked members to use creative, non-binary names for the “collective group of members the Space Force “.

The terms already used in the industry are “Guardians, Sentinels and Vanguards”, which evokes associations with popular video games like Halo and franchises like Marvel’s X-Men. Some comments consisted of serious posts like “Regulators” and “Starlifters”, while the majority like “Space Cowboy”, “Rocketman” and “Alien” appeared to be trolling attempts

In the email, Air Force members were also asked to address other questions about what uniforms should look like, what Space Force’s song should sound like, where recruiters should look for cadets, and what rank badges should be.

General John Raymond, chief of the U.S. Space Force, signs the United States Space Command sign at Cavalier Air Force Station in North Dakota on January 10, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley) Senior Airman Melody Howley

On January 24, Trump tweeted a photo of the latest Space Force emblem and enraged the Internet whether it bore an obvious resemblance to Star Trek’s Starfleet symbol or whether it was an adaptation of the Air Force’s long-standing logo.

After consulting with our great military leaders, designers, and others, I’m happy to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the sixth division of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

It is not the first time that the Internet has a Space Day with Space Force. Since 2018, Trump has been pushing for a branch of the military that is dedicated to all intergalactic matters and is sometimes mocked by well-known astronauts. However, this did not prevent Congress from enacting a $ 738 billion defense law last December, which in part helped make the Space Force a reality and the sixth branch of the U.S. military.

The branch also warms up. On Wednesday, Space Force conducted its first nuclear weapons test on ballistic missiles at Vandenberg, California – a signal to skeptics that this is not a joke, but a way to “ensure national security for our country.”

However, this does not prevent commentators from suggesting “Spacey McSpaceface” as a potential group name for Space Force members. Or “grunts”. Or “Master Chiefs” – à la Halo.

If you have an idea of ​​what Space Force members should be called, you have until Friday February 14th to post a comment in the post and deal with it.

Editor’s recommendations