Space Force has an official logo ... and it's an upright Starfleet

President Donald Trump tweeted the logo for the brand new US Space Force on Friday and presented it as a collaboration between “Great Military Leaders, Designers and Others”.

Star Trek fans will find that the logo is strikingly well known. In fact, it looks almost exactly like the emblem of Starfleet, the uniformed space force maintained by the United Federation of Planets.

SpaceFleet command logo (Wikipedia)

Just compare the two side by side, the similarities are astronomical. There is the arrow-shaped middle device, the sweeping space sperm that revolves around the arrow shape, the differently shaped stars in the field that surrounds it, and the official name that circles everything.

A unique note of the US Space Force logo is the number “2019”, which is written in Latin numerals at the bottom.

When will Space Force develop its own identity between the army uniforms that Space Force wears and the logo that was torn straight out of Star Trek? Because we have a top candidate for brand consultants.