Space Force grapples with what to call its members

After the Space Force crosses the proverbial birth canal of the Pentagon, the question arises of what exactly is called a member of the Space Force service, the sixth military division.

The Space Force maintains several options, but “Space Men” and “Space Cadets” are not among them, Lieutenant General David D. Thompson, Space Force commander, told reporters on Wednesday.

Defense A reporter, Marcus Weisgerber, raised the delicate question of how to refer to the approximately 6,000 airmen who are due to switch to the Space Force by the end of the year.

“That’s a great question: one that we spent a lot of time and energy on, and not just internally,” Thompson said at a Pentagon press conference. “We are taking steps to increase our aperture and bring a larger number of groups together.”

So far, Space Force has asked the Air Force Academy’s language department, the Defense Language Institute, and other organizations for their insight, Thompson said. The service has also done “a little internal crowdsourcing”.

Thompson declined to indicate what possible names are being considered. He suggested that reporters “work on it”.

“There are some really good options as we would like to call them, and some pretty good opinions,” said Thompson. “What we want to do is make sure that we have thought as fully as possible, that we have gained opinions from people who are important, and that is people like – not really [Maj. Gen. Clint Crosier] and I, but the young people, who sit at the console today and think it’s the best thing it should be before we land on it. “