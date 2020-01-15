Space agency program lands on Beal, with hovercraft lesson

Ryan Champ and Alex Dease, two students of grade 9 at H.B. Beal high school, try to build a balloon powered hovercraft as part of the Junior Astronaut program at Western University. Students were divided into teams to use paper, tape, paper clips as a weight, a paper cup and a balloon to build a scale model of a hovercraft, where the air coming out of the balloon lifted the paper from the desk to friction Reduce. (MIKE HENSEN, The London Free Press)

The use of simple materials such as a paper cup, cardboard, paper clips, and balloons to make a rudimentary hovercraft was “strangely difficult,” but much better than sitting in a science classroom taking notes, a student said.

Alex Dease was one of the approximately 100 Beal high school students from class 9 who participated Tuesday in the Canadian space agency’s junior astronaut program that gave young people the opportunity to learn more about Canada’s space and role to go there.

“It’s probably more interesting,” Dease said. “It’s more hands-on. It’s the kind of learning that I like.”

Student Ryan Champ called the project, in which students built a model of a ship that could explore distant planets by gliding over water while floating on an air cushion, “quite interesting.”

“I’m really interested in space travel,” said Champ. “It’s interactive, it’s fun and it helps us work together.”

Astrophysicist Parshati Patel, the outreach coordinator of the recently launched Institute for Earth and Space Exploration at Western University, led the afternoon sessions at high school with a mission to inspire young minds to study the stars.

“We are here to learn what space is and what careers are available, as well as Canada’s contribution to space exploration,” she said. “The Canadian Space Agency is leading this campaign with a series of activities that teachers can use in the classroom. This allows the educator and all students to be eligible for a draw to be eligible for a visit from the Canadian Space Agency, science expert or astronaut to come to their school. “

Canada is part of the NASA-led Gateway program and the junior astronaut program is designed to make students in ranks six to nine enthusiastic about three streams: science and technology; fitness and nutrition; and communication and teamwork.

NASA is committed to bringing people back to the moon by 2024 in a space program known as Artemis.

Students participating in all three streams are randomly chosen to participate in a space camp at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters this summer.

Patel came to high school at the invitation of grade 9 science teacher, Cheryl Gordon.

“They use power and movement and some other scientific principles together with a connection to Earth and space science,” said Gordon of the hovercraft project. “At Beal, we really try to focus on our global competencies, as part of building the curriculum for our students. With this we want to establish as many connections with the community as possible. And by involving Western and the Canadian Space Agency, all our students in class 9 can gain access to experience that connection. “

