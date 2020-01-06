Loading...

Weather conditions were favorable for a power plant in southern Wisconsin to generate a plume of snow that was captured on Tuesday by the National Weather Service’s Doppler radar. (Photo: National Meteorological Service)

A mysterious plume of snow gusts appeared on radar Tuesday morning near Portage flowing southeast toward the Milwaukee subway.

The snow showers occurred thanks to an original meteorological phenomenon called snow seeding.

Water vapor from a power plant south of Portage mixed with an arctic air mass over Wisconsin, said Cameron Miller, a Sullivan-based National Weather Service meteorologist.

The water molecules and heat from the Columbia Energy Center, a coal-fired power plant located on the east side of I-39 near Portage, collided with ice crystals in the cold air mass, producing light snow.

“We call it sowing, in this case, sowing snow. It’s like growing snow – you are growing these snow crystals aloft,” Miller said Tuesday afternoon.

It is similar to lake effect snow when water vapor from a body of water interacts with very cold air.

“It happens when we have the right conditions,” said Marcia Cronce, a meteorologist also based in Sullivan’s office.

Low clouds are needed and air temperatures in the upper atmosphere must be at least as low as minus 10 to minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit to keep ice crystals aloft and generate slowly drifting snowflakes toward floor. Winds around 10 mph from the northwest pushed gusts toward Milwaukee.

It does not always appear on the radar, but in this case, winds blew into the National Weather Service office in the Jefferson County community of Sullivan where it was seen on sophisticated Doppler radar equipment. the agency.

The stocking of snow is not a mystery for meteorologists who sometimes see it on radar when the right conditions occur in winter. Miller said a similar plume of flurries briefly appeared on radar in southern Wisconsin in early December.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Joe Taschler contributed to this report.

