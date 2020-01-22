Southfield police are launching an initiative to focus on quality of life issues

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Changes in the Southfield Police Department mean that officials there will be more concerned with quality of life issues.

Southfield police chief Elvin Barren, a former Detroit chief, said they are still dealing with serious incidents and violent crimes, but the policy changes reflect what residents are asking for.

On Wednesday, the police launched the Community Harms Directed Policing strategy. This means that the department will focus on quality-of-life crimes that affect everyday residents.

“When you speak to residents at community meetings, they don’t mention much about violent crime, they don’t mention property crime, they mention quality of life issues,” said Barren.

The initiative focuses on domestic violence, traffic safety, active readiness to shooters, youth engagement, human trafficking and illegal drug use.

Because of domestic violence, the police have partnered with HAVEN, a group that works with survivors.

“One in three families in Michigan is currently experiencing domestic violence. I promise you you know her, you love her and you take care of her, ”said Melissa Sinclair with HAVEN.

The new directive states that police officers have to arrest someone if there is a probable reason for an attack, even if the victim does not want to bring charges.

“A lot of people are afraid, and so there is heat, passion, and many domestic violence incidents that surround infidelity, finances, and children. So the directive requires us to remove this person, ”said Barren.

Barren has been working as a boss for half a year and the direction he is focusing on from the residents’ perspective is to bring the village back.

“This promotes the village, it brings it back, it should never have gone. Because I am a village product and many of my colleagues are in this room today, we know what it is like to have it and can see what happens when it disappears. So you have all these problems and problems, ”said community member Margaret Hall.

Barren also said he attaches great importance to accountability and will welcome questions about measuring these policy changes.

