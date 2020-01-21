Southern Jordanian murder suspect shot dead with own gun, police say

SOUTH JORDAN – Police believe a murdered suspect was found dead in a construction area a few days after the death of his alleged crime with his own pistol, then passed out in the snow when he was drunk.

The body of Joshua Perez-Garcia, 26, of Kearns, was found in a field near 11,000 south and 6,200 west on the morning of December 2 by construction workers returning to work for the first time after the weekend. Thanksgiving.

Southern Jordanian police have been looking for Perez-Garcia since Thanksgiving morning, November 28, after saying he had opened fire at a party near the South Jordan Parkway and Mountain View Corridor. Efrain Castro, 23, of West Jordan, was shot eight to 12 times and died two weeks later. Police believe Perez-Garcia had an ongoing dispute with Castro.

Police announced on Tuesday that an autopsy by the Utah medical examiner’s office had determined that Perez-Garcia died from a gunshot wound to the top of his left forearm.

“Investigators believe Joshua was shot with his own pistol in a fight during the shooting,” police in southern Jordan said, noting that there are no suspects outstanding. in the investigation.

After fleeing, Perez-Garcia’s vehicle got stuck near the residential construction site where his body was found. South Jordanian police lieutenant Matt Pennington said investigators can only speculate on what happened next, but believe Perez-Garcia got out of his car after it got stuck, and that “l intoxication and exposure to the elements “became” important contributing factors “to his death.

Pennington said investigators thought he was bleeding heavily from the amount of blood found in the car.

Southern Jordanian police are working with the Salt Lake County district attorney’s office to complete a final review of their investigation.