South Sioux City leaders discuss flood protection project

SÜDSIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) – The historic floods in 2019 devastated many districts around Siouxland.

Those in charge in South Sioux City, Nebraska, state that they have spent a lot of money repairing flood damage in recent years and need to do it again.

The city of South Sioux City faces a 2,000-foot flood wall to keep its riverside dry.

The Missouri River flooded the Scenic Park and nearby football fields several times.

planner

Assume that the project involves designing a new berm along the east

Edge of the existing landscape park area to minimize flooding.

They add that there would be some changes to the existing path and that the existing sewer outlet on 17th Street would also be repaired.

in the

In the long run, officials say, it would save the city money.

“We

look for ways we can save money for all taxpayers –

State and local, “said Lance Hedquist, South Sioux City

Administrator. “It’s ridiculous how much money was spent on it

the past few years because of floods that happened in the same

Place and same place. If we can take steps to reduce that, or

eliminate that, it is essential for all of us. “

The city says they need approval for the project at both federal and state levels.

They were supposed to meet with the agencies last week, but couldn’t because of the snowstorm.

Hedquist is not sure when the scheduled meeting will take place.