Items damaged by the water in the flooded basements are waiting to be picked up Tuesday in block 400 of 60th Street South in Milwaukee. The flooding was caused by a water line rupture at Hawley Road, just south of I-94 on Saturday. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Hawley Road, south of I-94, will reopen on Monday as the city investigates the cause of a water line failure that flooded basements and vehicles of nearby residents, city ​​officials said on Tuesday.

“It obviously had an impact on a significant number of houses, and if you had been here last week, you would have seen the amount of debris that had come out of several houses because of the basements soaked in water”, a said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. at a press conference on Tuesday near the rupture site.

He said 37 residents reported damage to homes, vehicles, appliances and personal property. No claim had yet been filed with the city.

The area from West Dixon Street to the south of West Adler Street and from South 60th Street to South 61st Street has been affected.

The city’s water department is working to determine the cause of the rupture – which Barrett called an “unusual failure” – to prevent similar ruptures from occurring in other areas.

He said that shortly before 9 a.m. on December 28, Milwaukee Water Works noticed a drop in water pressure and determined that there was something wrong in the neighborhood. The police called them at 9:06 am to inform them of the water flowing from the area.

The rupture occurred in a 16-inch main line connected to a 48-inch main line.

Barrett said city crews cut the connection, cut off the flow of water and ensured that the sewers were cleared. Water engineering inspectors immediately went door to door to check on residents, he said.

Teams from the Department of Public Works have made special debris pickups in basements and cleaned up mud from streets and sidewalks, Barrett said.

The process to get a new pipe was speeded up, he said, allowing the road to reopen about two weeks after the break.

Ald. Michael Murphy, who represents the region, said that many residents were traumatized.

Murphy will hold a meeting with residents on Thursday to explain the claims process but also to update them on efforts to find the cause. Residents are encouraged to call Murphy’s office at 414-286-3763 for meeting details.

He also said he would strive to ensure residents are “treated fairly by the city”.

Barrett said the broken main line was last replaced in 1960, but it was not the city’s oldest main line.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

